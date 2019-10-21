By Star Tribune
April 14, 2020 — 3:25pm

The Star Tribune interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. Highlights from questions about potential matchups between President Donald Trump and some of his Democratic challengers in the 2020 presidential election are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

If the 2020 presidential election were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Joe Biden, the Democrat, and Donald Trump, the Republican?

Biden Trump Undecided
50% 38% 12%
  Biden Trump Undecided
Men 46% 41% 13%
Women 54 35 11
DFL / Democrat 87 2 11
Republican 12 80 8
Independent / other 44 38 18
18-34 61 26 13
35-49 49 39 12
50-64 44 46 10
65+ 49 37 14
Under $50,000 58 29 13
$50,000 and over 47 41 12
Hennepin / Ramsey 67 21 12
Metro Suburbs 42 46 12
Southern Minn. 43 45 12
Northern Minn. 41 47 12

If the 2020 presidential election were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat, and Donald Trump, the Republican?

Warren Trump Undecided
51% 40% 9%
  Warren Trump Undecided
Men 47% 43% 10%
Women 54 37 9
DFL / Democrat 88 2 10
Republican 10 85 5
Independent / other 45 40 15
18-34 63 27 10
35-49 47 41 12
50-64 43 50 7
65+ 53 37 10
Under $50,000 56 32 12
$50,000 and over 50 42 8
Hennepin / Ramsey 69 23 8
Metro Suburbs 40 49 11
Southern Minn. 43 46 11
Northern Minn. 43 49 8

If the 2020 presidential election were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Bernie Sanders, the Democrat, and Donald Trump, the Republican?

Sanders Trump Undecided
49% 40% 11%
  Sanders Trump Undecided
Men 45% 43% 12%
Women 53 37 10
DFL / Democrat 87 2 11
Republican 10 85 5
Independent / other 43 41 16
18-34 62 27 11
35-49 47 41 12
50-64 41 51 8
65+ 51 37 12
Under $50,000 55 32 13
$50,000 and over 48 42 10
Hennepin / Ramsey 67 23 10
Metro Suburbs 40 49 11
Southern Minn. 41 46 13
Northern Minn. 41 49 10

If the 2020 presidential election were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Amy Klobuchar, the Democrat, and Donald Trump, the Republican?

Klobuchar Trump Undecided
55% 38% 7%
  Klobuchar Trump Undecided
Men 52% 41% 7%
Women 58 35 7
DFL / Democrat 92 2 6
Republican 15 81 4
Independent / other 51 38 11
18-34 68 26 6
35-49 52 39 9
50-64 48 48 4
65+ 57 35 8
Under $50,000 61 30 9
$50,000 and over 54 40 6
Hennepin / Ramsey 73 22 5
Metro Suburbs 47 46 7
Southern Minn. 45 45 10
Northern Minn. 47 48 5

About the poll

This Star Tribune Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 14-16 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (47 percent) and cellphone (53 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 32 percent Republicans and 30 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL / Democrat 303 (38%)
Republican 257 (32%)
Independent/Other 240 (30%)
AGE
18-34 142 (18%)
35-49 209 (26%)
50-64 241 (30%)
65+ 202 (25%)
Refused 6 (1%)
GENDER
Male 382 (48%)
Female 418 (52%)
INCOME
< $25,000 91 (11%)
$25,000-$49,999 130 (16%)
$50,000-$74,999 134 (17%)
$75,000-$99,999 127 (16%)
$100,000+ 151 (19%)
Refused 167 (21%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 256 (32%)
Metro Suburbs 231 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 159 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 154 (19%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 377 (47%)
Cell Phone 423 (53%)