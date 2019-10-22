The Star Tribune interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. Highlights from questions about several gun proposals are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you support or oppose a universal background check on all gun sales, including those sold privately or at gun shows?

Do you support or oppose banning military-styled rifles with detachable magazines, such as the AR-15?

Do you support or oppose creating a national database, accessible to local law enforcement that would track all gun sales in the United States?

About the poll

This Star Tribune Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 14-16 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (47 percent) and cellphone (53 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, Inc.

Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.

The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 32 percent Republicans and 30 percent independents or other.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.

Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample