Minnesota's new state seal will have a loon on it.

Members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission voted Tuesday to move ahead with one state seal as their top finalist, after public support poured in for the design that features the state bird taking flight from a Minnesota lake.

The commission's decision removes four other finalists from consideration so members can focus their energy on potential changes to the seal finalists' design, including whether to note the year Minnesota became a state and if the state's motto should be inscribed in its original French or English.

Over the last week, more than 3,000 Minnesotans submitted comments in support of the design for the state seal. It was also the top pick for the 13 members of the commission, which voted unanimously at a recent meeting to advance it as a finalist.

The commission, which was created by the Legislature this spring, received thousands of public submissions for a new state flag and seal.

Members are still trying to narrow down their list of top six flag finalists. They face a Jan. 1 deadline to present a new flag and seal design to the Minnesota Legislature.

