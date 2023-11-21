The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission is attempting Tuesday to winnow down some 2,600 state flag and seal designs to their top five.

Each of the 13 members on the commission have spent the last two weeks poring over the designs and will present their 25 favorites in a public hearing near the state Capitol. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and could stretch into the evening as they debate the merits of each design with a goal of picking five designs for the flag and five for the seal, according to a release.

From those five, the commission will pick one design for each, likely in December, that will become the basis for the new state flag and seal.

The commission was created by the Legislature last session to redesign both emblems after decades of criticism that their imagery is offense to Native Americans. The seal, at the center of the state flag, shows a white settler plowing a field in the foreground while a Native American man rides on horseback off into the sunset. Others have criticized the flag as unremarkable, lacking basic design principles that make it stand out from other state flags.

The commission was flooded last month with submissions from the public, hundreds featuring loons — Minnesota's state bird — and the north star, a nod to the state's motto as "the star of the north." Other themes included winter, pine trees and lakes. A few people submitted the current state flag, signaling they don't want the design to change.

The commission wants submissions for the new flag to follow key design principles, including the use of only a few distinctive colors and imagery that can be recognized from a distance and drawn from memory. The design must consider the state's history while also representing "Minnesota's enduring values and aspirations," according to the brief.

They're facing a Jan. 1 deadline to submit the final designs to the Legislature. The public can attend the meeting in person at the Minnesota Senate Building or watch it streamed live from the commission's website.