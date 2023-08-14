After a week off to rest and practice, the Lynx will start the final quarter of their WNBA season at Seattle on Friday night.

They'll have to make much of that stretch run without starting point guard Lindsay Allen.

Allen injured her left thumb in Thursday's loss at Indiana. An MRI showed the fracture, which the team said will not require a surgical procedure. She will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Allen wore a cast on the left hand and lower arm while watching practice Monday.

It is an injury similar to those sustained by fellow guards Tiffany Mitchell and Rachel Banham this season. Mitchell sprained her left wrist in June and missed seven games. Banham fractured her right thumb and missed eight games. Banham returned last week against Chicago.

After a slow start to the season, Allen's play at the point had helped get the Lynx back into the WNBA playoff picture. She has season averages of 6.2 points on .399 shooting, and 4.5 assists. But since the start of July, Allen averaged 7.8 points in 15 games, shot better than 45% and averaged 5.2 assists.

Coach Cheryl Reeve and her staff will have several practices to work on an offense that will be without Allen for a while. It appears Mitchell will move into the starting lineup, with Banham as the top backup at the point.