Lynx look to extend winning streak to eight games, facing a scrappy Dallas Wings team

The Dallas Wings (8-22) are in 11th place in the 12-team WNBA but are coming off victories against Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 29, 2024 at 11:46PM
Lynx fans celebrate a basket by Kayla McBride (21) in a victory against the Indiana Fever last Saturday at Target Center. (Ayrton Breckenridge)

LYNX GAMEDAY

6:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas Wings • College Park Center • ION, 100.3-FM

Opening bell: The Lynx (23-8) have won seven straight regular season games for the first time since 2021. Wednesday’s victory at Phoenix pushed Minnesota past Connecticut into second place in the WNBA, 2½ games behind New York. The Lynx have won two of three games vs. Dallas this season but lost at Dallas in late June. The Wings (8-22) are in 11th place in the 12-team league but have two straight victories. They scored 40 fourth-quarter points in a come-from-behind 113-110 victory over Los Angeles. Then they scored 32 in the fourth quarter in a 93-90 victory over Las Vegas on Thursday, a game in which Satou Sabally scored 28 points. This is the second game of a two-game road trip for the Lynx, whose 10-game home-stretch run includes seven road games.

Watch her: Wings forward Natasha Howard has scored 54 points on 21-for-36 shooting in her last two games.

Injuries: Neither team reports any injuries.

Forecast: The Lynx will have to continue their strong recent defense against a Wings offense that they have, at times, struggled to contain. The Lynx are first in the league in field goal defense (40.9%) and three-point defense (29.2%) and second in points allowed (75.6). But in three games against Minnesota, the Wings have averaged nearly 83 points, shot 46.5% overall and 47.6% on threes.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

