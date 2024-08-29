Lynx look to extend winning streak to eight games, facing a scrappy Dallas Wings team

Opening bell: The Lynx (23-8) have won seven straight regular season games for the first time since 2021. Wednesday’s victory at Phoenix pushed Minnesota past Connecticut into second place in the WNBA, 2½ games behind New York. The Lynx have won two of three games vs. Dallas this season but lost at Dallas in late June. The Wings (8-22) are in 11th place in the 12-team league but have two straight victories. They scored 40 fourth-quarter points in a come-from-behind 113-110 victory over Los Angeles. Then they scored 32 in the fourth quarter in a 93-90 victory over Las Vegas on Thursday, a game in which Satou Sabally scored 28 points. This is the second game of a two-game road trip for the Lynx, whose 10-game home-stretch run includes seven road games.