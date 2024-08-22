8:30 p.m. Friday vs. Las Vegas • Target Center
Lynx-Aces game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key statistics
The Lynx again take on the defending WNBA champions after beating them in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
TV, radio: Ion, Lynx radio app.
Opening bell: The Lynx beat the Aces 98-87 in Las Vegas Wednesday night, setting season highs in field goals made (38), overall shooting (57.9%) and three-point shooting (78.6%). The Lynx (20-8), 20-game winners for the first time since 2017, have won two of their three games with the Aces — both in Las Vegas — and this game will finish the season series. Minnesota has won four in a row overall and is 3-0 since play resumed after the Olympic break. They have had back-to-back games shooting 55% or better, only the second time that’s happened in franchise history. All five Lynx starters were in double figures Wednesday. The Aces (17-10) have lost three of their past four games.
Watch her: Lynx All-Star F Napheesa Collier has hit 22 of 31 shots and scored 53 points in her past two games. Lynx PG Courtney Williams scored 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting with 10 assists Wednesday, posting the 10th game in league history — and the second for the Lynx — with at least 20 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and no more than one turnover.
Injuries: Neither team reports any injuries
Forecast: This is the first of back-to-back home games for the Lynx, with Indiana visiting Target Center on Sunday. And it will be a memorable one, with Maya Moore Irons’ jersey getting retired Saturday. The key is to stay focused. The two-time defending WNBA champion Aces will give their best shot in this rematch.
