Lynx

Lynx-Aces game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key statistics

The Lynx again take on the defending WNBA champions after beating them in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 22, 2024 at 11:44PM
Lynx guard Courtney Williams had a big game against the Aces on Wednesday, with 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. (John Locher)

8:30 p.m. Friday vs. Las Vegas • Target Center

TV, radio: Ion, Lynx radio app.

Opening bell: The Lynx beat the Aces 98-87 in Las Vegas Wednesday night, setting season highs in field goals made (38), overall shooting (57.9%) and three-point shooting (78.6%). The Lynx (20-8), 20-game winners for the first time since 2017, have won two of their three games with the Aces — both in Las Vegas — and this game will finish the season series. Minnesota has won four in a row overall and is 3-0 since play resumed after the Olympic break. They have had back-to-back games shooting 55% or better, only the second time that’s happened in franchise history. All five Lynx starters were in double figures Wednesday. The Aces (17-10) have lost three of their past four games.

Watch her: Lynx All-Star F Napheesa Collier has hit 22 of 31 shots and scored 53 points in her past two games. Lynx PG Courtney Williams scored 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting with 10 assists Wednesday, posting the 10th game in league history — and the second for the Lynx — with at least 20 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and no more than one turnover.

Injuries: Neither team reports any injuries

Forecast: This is the first of back-to-back home games for the Lynx, with Indiana visiting Target Center on Sunday. And it will be a memorable one, with Maya Moore Irons’ jersey getting retired Saturday. The key is to stay focused. The two-time defending WNBA champion Aces will give their best shot in this rematch.

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See More

More from Lynx

See More
Sports

Souhan: Napheesa Collier, emerging MVP contender, is a big part of a big Lynx weekend

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Napheesa Collier will be hanging with WNBA award-winners Maya Moore Irons, A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark on Friday and Saturday, and she’ll fit in.

Lynx

Lynx-Aces game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key statistics

card image
Lynx

Balanced scoring leads Lynx to 98-87 victory over defending WNBA champion Aces

card image