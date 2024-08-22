Lynx-Aces game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key statistics

Opening bell: The Lynx beat the Aces 98-87 in Las Vegas Wednesday night, setting season highs in field goals made (38), overall shooting (57.9%) and three-point shooting (78.6%). The Lynx (20-8), 20-game winners for the first time since 2017, have won two of their three games with the Aces — both in Las Vegas — and this game will finish the season series. Minnesota has won four in a row overall and is 3-0 since play resumed after the Olympic break. They have had back-to-back games shooting 55% or better, only the second time that’s happened in franchise history. All five Lynx starters were in double figures Wednesday. The Aces (17-10) have lost three of their past four games.