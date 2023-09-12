7 p.m. Wednesday at Connecticut • ESPN2

Lynx update: The No. 6 seeded Lynx and No. 3 seed Connecticut are meeting in the WNBA playoffs for the first time. The first two games of the best-of-three series will be in Connecticut. The second game is Sunday. If a third game is necessary, it will be at Target Center on Sept. 20. ... The Lynx, 19-21 during the regular season, have won just one of the past nine meetings between the teams. ... G Lindsay Allen (thumb) and F Jessica Shepard (ankle) are out.

Connecticut update: The Sun (27-13), who finished in second place in the Eastern Conference, have reached the WNBA semifinals or finals each of the past four seasons. They lost in the finals to Las Vegas last season and have never won a WNBA title. ... F Alyssa Thomas, in her 10th season in the league, had career highs in points (15.5 per game), rebounds (9.9) and assists (7.9). She led the league in rebounding and was second in assists. Thomas is the first player in league history to record at least 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 300 assists in a single season and led the league with 24 double-doubles and six triple-doubles.