LYNX VS. SUN

WNBA first-round series, best of three

Wednesday: at Connecticut, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday: at Connecticut, noon

Sept. 20: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Team stats

Records: Connecticut 27-13 (3rd in WNBA); Minnesota 19-21 (6th)

Points per game: Connecticut 82.7 (4); Minnesota 80.2 (9)

Offensive rating: Connecticut 103.4 (4); Minnesota 99.8 (8)

Field-goal percentage: Connecticut 44.5 (3); Minnesota 43.0 (8)

Three-point percentage: Connecticut 36.0 (4); Minnesota 32.5 (11)

Points allowed: Connecticut 79.0 (1); Minnesota 85.0 (11)

Defensive rating: Connecticut 98.8 (2); Minnesota 105.7 (10)

Opponent field-goal percentage: Connecticut 43.5 (4); Minnesota 44.5 (9)

Opponent three-point percentage: Connecticut 32.1 (1); Minnesota 35.7 (9)

Points off turnovers: Connecticut 18.5 (1); Minnesota 14.0 (9)

Points allowed off turnovers: Connecticut 14.5 (3); Minnesota 16.7 (T-11)

Players to watch

Minnesota

Napheesa Collier: Second-team all-WNBA, Collier averaged 21.5 points this season. In four games vs. the Sun, she averaged 25.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists.

Kayla McBride: Finished 10th in the league in threes made (83). Her 14.3-point scoring average was her highest in three seasons with the Lynx.

Diamond Miller: Has averaged 14.0 points, shot 50.1% overall and 42.9% on threes in her past five games.

Dorka Juhász: Like Miller, she will be playing in her first playoff game. Averaged 7.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists vs. Connecticut this season.

Connecticut

Alyssa Thomas: All-WNBA first-team post averaged a triple-double in four games vs. Minnesota this season (17.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists).

DeWanna Bonner: Veteran wing averaged 17.5 points vs. Lynx this season.

Three story lines

Playoff experience: The Lynx starting five has a combined 23 games of postseason experience. Connecticut has 161. Lynx rookie starters Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász will be making their first playoff appearance Wednesday.

Momentum: Can the Lynx shake off two difficult road losses to end the regular season? Minnesota was 10-10 on the road this season, with one of those 10 wins coming at Connecticut.

Containing Thomas: The Lynx were one of two teams Thomas averaged a triple-double against this season.