Minnesota state senators made a late-stage push Thursday to legalize sports betting, but the odds of a final deal are growing increasingly slim.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 5-4 to advance a bill expanding for-profit gambling in the state, but with just four days left in the 2022 session — and work remaining on major tax and spending measures — key differences remain in sports betting proposals from the two legislative bodies.

The biggest sticking point? Whether Minnesotans should be allowed to place bets at racetracks.

The House bill passed last week would give the state's Native American tribes sole control over wagers, which could be placed in-person at tribal casinos, and online gaming through vendors the tribes oversee. A proposal from Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, would also allow in-person bets at the state's two horse racing tracks — which he says is crucial if the state is to launch a successful sports betting market.

"You need a variety and a number of bookmakers so you have different odds and different prices available to consumers," he said, adding that the state will not have "a good product for consumers" without competition.

"If [House legislators] are not willing to move on it, it won't move," Chamberlain said.

After a string of failed attempts to legalize sports betting in previous sessions, the tribes that have previously fought such changes indicated they support the House measure crafted with their input by Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids.

In a letter sent to Senate Finance Committee members Wednesday, Andy Platto, executive director of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, said the 10 tribal nations his group represents would not support a bill that expands commercial gambling.

"This opposition seeks to protect the gaming industry that today serves as the essential tax base tribal governments and communities rely on," he wrote.

Minnesota is surrounded by states that have already legalized sports betting, and proponents in both chambers say many residents already place wagers illegally. In 2021, Americans set a commercial sports betting record of more than $57 billion, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA), an industry advocacy group.

The House bill would direct taxes from mobile sports betting profits to regulation, addressing problem gambling, funding youth sports and other programming. The Senate proposal would split tax revenue evenly between mental health initiatives, charitable gambling organizations and events marketing, though lawmakers said they would also like to include funding for gambling addiction recovery services.

Although sports betting has drawn opposition from a number of additional interest groups, with concerns ranging from addiction and consumer protection to religious objections, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said Thursday that "there's still opportunities for the stakeholders to come together."

If the tribes, racetracks and charitable gambling organizations can reach a compromise on the issue, "I believe that we would have the votes to pass it on the Senate floor," said Miller, R-Winona.

Minnesota's divided Legislature did reach a breakthrough agreement on another issue Thursday, passing a liquor bill through committee that will allow the state's largest breweries to sell growlers to-go and double the amount of product craft distilleries can sell to customers to take home.

Breweries have been pushing for eight years to lift a production cap that barred some breweries from selling growlers, said Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater.

"We won't be the last state in the country that's not allowed to sell growlers," she said. "I'm happy about that."

Negotiations on other top issues such as public safety, tax cuts and education continued behind closed doors on Thursday. Miller said he thought legislative negotiators were close on a deal to cut $4 billion in taxes over four years.

But negotiations over public safety legislation — a top stated priorities for both parties this year — hit a standstill after the Senate's public safety and judiciary chair Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, objected to the latest offer from his House counterpart, Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul.

In a press conference, Limmer blasted the offer as evidence that the House was not taking public safety seriously. He cited the prior evening's Capitol lockdown that followed a police pursuit that ended on the complex's grounds.

"We're getting to the point where violent crime is happening not only on a daily basis it's in an ever expanding ripple from the inner city of Minneapolis and St. Paul and into the suburbs," he said.

Mariani meanwhile said the House would "table discussion of law enforcement and community based public safety investments," while working to reach agreement on other items.

The Legislature has until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to finish its work for the year.

Staff writers Briana Bierschbach and Emma Nelson contributed to this report.