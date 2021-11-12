'A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks'

This documentary, made with the help of Alicia Keys, skims over Parks' time in the Twin Cities, focusing instead on a new generation of storytellers influenced by their hero's work in print and film. You get big names like Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay and Anderson Cooper. But the most stirring testimonials come from lesser-known photojournalists who have inherited Parks' empathetic approach. Director John Maggio does take time to celebrate the legend's movie, "Shaft," which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. 9 p.m. Monday, HBO

'Mayor of Kingstown'

Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan specializes in tough-guy talk, and there's plenty of it in his new series about brothers who run a for-profit prison system with iron fists. Jeremy Renner, an actor who always looks like he's ready for a brawl, plays the conflicted "mayor" torn between amassing power and getting out of Dodge. Early episodes aren't as memorable as Sheridan's "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River," but don't tell Renner that. He's liable to punch you in the nose. Paramount Plus

'Storm Lake'

The Storm Lake Times, a community newspaper in northwest Iowa, got loads of attention for winning a 2017 Pulitzer Prize. But this "American Lens" documentary shows that the paper's dogged owners are more concerned about covering school board meetings than winning national awards. Editor Art Cullen, grumpy even after four cups of coffee, is as much of a journalism hero as anyone working for the New York Times. 10 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Freak Brothers'

Pot humor may not be as popular as it was when Cheech & Chong were churning out records, but you can still get the giggles from the right cartoon stoners. John Goodman, Pete Davidson and Woody Harrelson provide the voices of three '60s hippies who wake up in contemporary times after a particularly bad trip at Woodstock. The characters, who look like they stepped out of Robert Crumb's sketchbook, are a hoot. Starts streaming Sunday on Tubi

'Marvel's Hit-Monkey'

In this graphic animated series, Jason Sudeikis takes a break from playing nice-guy Ted Lasso to voice a ghost assassin determined to seek revenge on the Tokyo mobsters who killed him. He's aided by a gun-toting snow monkey who's more deadly than John Wick. Sudeikis' witty asides help counter the ultraviolent scenes. Starts streaming Wednesday on Hulu