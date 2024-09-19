Economy

Minnesota posts largest monthly job gain in two years

Labor force is among the best in the nation, and wages grew as well, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.

By Dee DePass

September 19, 2024
Schools, including Eastview in Apple Valley, are back in school, boosting employment in the education and health care sector in Minnesota. DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Dakota County officials are taking a new and gentler approach to truancy, once seen as the "gateway drug" to a life of bad behavior. The county recently added three full-time social workers to deal with chronically absent students, engaging their family via home visits rather than the courts, which are no longer involved. The idea is that truancy often indicates deeper problems with families, chemicals or mental health and requires a holistic solution. So far, it seems to be working: since the beginning of the last school year, teachers' referrals to social services are up, but only 12 out of 197 of those juveniles were re-referred due to excessive absences. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota added 14,400 jobs in August, giving the state the largest monthly increase in jobs in more than two years, state officials announced Thursday.

In perhaps even better news, federal officials revised last month’s employment figures for Minnesota. Rather than a loss of 1,100 jobs, as was previously reported for July, the state actually gained 2,500 payroll jobs from June to July.

Overall, Minnesota has now added jobs nine out of the last 12 months.

Furthermore, DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek noted that the state’s labor force participation rate is among the best in the country.

“This is a great month for Minnesota’s jobs market,” he said in a statement. “We added the most jobs in a single month in two years, reflecting employers’ ongoing appetite to hire more workers.”

For August, employment grew by 0.5% in Minnesota, which was faster than the national rate.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate increased slightly in August to 3.3%, but still remained lower than the national rate of 4.2%. The labor force participation rate remained flat, said officials from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Eight of the state’s 11 “super sectors” added jobs last month, led by strong growth in the leisure and hospitality industry, education and health services, and professional and business services.

So far, Minnesota has gained 41,695 jobs — or 1.4% — this year, only slightly slower than the national rate of 1.5%.

Wages grew twice as fast as inflation. The average private sector hourly wage is $37.74 in Minnesota, an increase of 5.9% over the year. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) a common measure of inflation, rose 2.5% over that time.

“Over the last several months, we have seen strong wage growth in Minnesota,” said Labor Market Information Director Angelina Nguyen. “Wage growth has consistently outpaced inflation, which is a good thing as we work to attract and retain talented workers for our labor force.”

Dee DePass

Dee DePass is a business reporter covering commercial real estate for the Star Tribune.

