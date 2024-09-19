Minnesota posts largest monthly job gain in two years

Schools, including Eastview in Apple Valley, are back in school, boosting employment in the education and health care sector in Minnesota. DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Dakota County officials are taking a new and gentler approach to truancy, once seen as the "gateway drug" to a life of bad behavior. The county recently added three full-time social workers to deal with chronically absent students, engaging their family via home visits rather than the courts, which are no longer involved. The idea is that truancy often indicates deeper problems with families, chemicals or mental health and requires a holistic solution. So far, it seems to be working: since the beginning of the last school year, teachers' referrals to social services are up, but only 12 out of 197 of those juveniles were re-referred due to excessive absences. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)