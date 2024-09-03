Minnesota is making democracy work better by improving voting laws

The first step to voting — registration — has been made easier this year. First, 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to register in advance if they will be 18 by Election Day. Second, those qualified to vote are automatically registered when they obtain or renew their driver’s license. (Because nobody has to vote, you can choose not to register as well.) The state’s Public Safety Department checks for citizenship and disqualifies noncitizens from being registered, even if they have a driver’s license. Also, same-day registration is allowed as it has been for the last half-century. But remember, if you move you must re-register with your new address.