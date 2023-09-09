Black Friday came a couple of months early for the defending state champions in the biggest classes.

The reigning champs in the top three classes — Maple Grove in Class 6A, Elk River in 5A and Simley in 4A — all lost Friday night.

Champlin Park overcame a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to edge Maple Grove 25-24, Elk River remained winless when Brainerd scored 14 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 39-35 triumph and Totino-Grace defeated Simley 17-0.

"It was youth night, and we were unveiling our new scoreboard, so we had a huge crowd," Champlin Park coach Nick Keenan said. "The youth players and the student section rushed the field at the end of the game. The players and fans celebrated together and were very excited."

Junior quarterback Preston Thielke threw a 6-yard swing pass to junior running back Arthur Russell for a touchdown with 7 minutes, 24 seconds remaining to cap the comeback. Thielke threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to junior Amir Drissi just before halftime to cut the Crimson lead to 17-8.

"We were down at halftime, but we thought we had made some very correctable mistakes and had confidence we could move the ball on offense," Keenan said. "I told the players at halftime that they needed to trust their coaching, execute, play with high energy and limit the mistakes. … They kept chipping away, and we came out on top."

The Rebels lost to Anoka 32-26 in the opener.

"The coaches and players were very upset with the mistakes we had versus Anoka," Keenan said. "The team was very determined to show that our opening season loss wasn't who we were going to be this year."

Elk River has lost twice to teams that will contend for top 10 rankings. The Elks fell to Chanhassen 34-28 in the season opener. On Friday, Brainerd stung the Elks.

"When you get a chance to play Elk River, who is one of the best teams in the state, you go for the win," Warriors coach Jason Freed told the Brainerd Dispatch. "... It was kind of a punch-counterpunch game all night long."

Senior quarterback Eli Hoelz threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to classmate Nolan Johnson with 1:19 remaining for the win. Hoelz completed 18 of 30 passes for 210 yards and two scores.

"Our offense was on their 'A' game tonight," Freed said. "I think you saw tonight the capability of our offense to really spread teams out. Our passing game was on point, but we also ran the ball well at times."

Simley found yardage hard to get and points impossible against Totino-Grace after scoring 37 points in its season opener against Winona.

Special night

Dwight Lundeen has been the face of Becker's program since Day One when he started the program in 1970. On Friday, before Becker's 53-21 victory over Providence Academy, the school named its stadium after him.

"I felt very honored and humbled to have our new stadium named Dwight Lundeen Stadium," Lundeen said. "Truly this was one of the top highlights of my 54-year career coaching Becker football."

Lundeen was surrounded by family, friends, former players and coaches as the scoreboard was revealed.

"It was a wonderful community celebration," Lundeen said.

The Bulldogs are 2-0, raising Lundeen's career record to 392-166-3. He is No. 2 in coaching victories in state history, behind Mike Mahlen of Verndale (428-129-3).

The 80s

Two schools reached 80 points in runaway victories. Ogilvie defeated Carlton/Wrenshall 83-20, and Cherry topped Cass Lake-Bena 80-6.

Carlton/Wrenshall played in Zero Week and now has given up 60 points or more three times, also losing 77-0 to Nevis and 60-6 to Sebeka. Cass Lake-Bena fell to North Central 62-18 in Week 1.