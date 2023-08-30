Star Tribune prep reporters Jim Paulsen and David LaVaque pick winners and also discuss the All-Metro Preseason Dream Team and other fabulous outstate players
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers' defamation case and orders him to pay fees
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers' defamation case and orders him to pay fees
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Watch for it: Wednesday's super blue moon should be a stunner
The second full moon of August — a phenomenon called a "blue moon'' — also will be of a rare super variety.
Sports
Reyna, Adams, Zimmerman and Sargent to miss US exhibitions vs. Uzbekistan and Oman
Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury, putting off a return to the U.S. national team under Gregg Berhalter when he resumes coaching next week ahead of exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman.
Sports
No. 19 Wisconsin eager to show its defense can stay elite with new coordinator in charge
This isn't the first time Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has faced the challenge of building on the accomplishments of a popular predecessor.
Sports
Nebraska and Minnesota get Big Ten play going right away in Rhule's debut with Huskers
Nebraska at Minnesota, Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT (Fox).
Sports
Justin Jefferson selected top wide receiver by panel of AP Pro Football Writers
Justin Jefferson has been setting records and terrifying defenses since the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.