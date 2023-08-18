The Twin Cities' best high school football players: Meet the 2023 Star Tribune Metro Dream Team
Who are the players really worth watching this high school football season? What schools do they attend? What makes them worth a drive and an admission ticket?
Here's another question you might have: How does this list get made, anyway?
I start putting the Metro Dream Team together each summer by studying player rankings and past performances, then watch video of more than 200 players and eventually cut the list of top players down to the final 24. The reasons for selection are plentiful. Size, speed and the likelihood of a football career past high school are certainly key factors, but I put just as much stock into on-field production. Does a player excel on the field and rise above others around him? Does he show a special talent others do not?
My biggest question on when to include a player: Did he regularly produce on the field?
I've often struggled with the potential vs. performance question. In a sport like football, college scholarship offers are largely based on measurables and projections. Is the player big enough or fast enough or reactive enough to compete at the next level? I've seen other preseason teams include players simply because the player has committed to College A or University B.
Wonder why a player with stacks of recruiting accolades didn't make the team? It's probably because those accolades are speculative based on his potential as a future collegian. I refuse to simply lean on collegiate offers. A player has to show up on film to be considered.
Because football is such a physical sport, I lean heavily toward seniors, who are the most developed and often the most experienced players on their teams. But I won't overlook a younger player with a terrific skill set if that player showed production last season.
When the game changes, I change. This year I included two quarterbacks on the Dream Team because of how the position has evolved. East Ridge's Tanner Zolnosky has proven himself a savvy leader with a strong, accurate arm and the ability to survey the field, adjust in the pocket and deliver a pass on time.
St. Thomas Academy's Maximus Sims operates differently. He's the best mover in the metro. He often throws on the run, and if his target isn't open or protection breaks down, he makes opponents pay with his legs. These are two quarterbacks who succeed while taking different paths.
Back to the original question: Which players are really worth watching? Here are my answers:
Offense
Quarterbacks
Tanner Zolnosky East Ridge, senior
Barely touches 6 feet tall, but has the moxie some never develop. Moves well in the pocket, buys time and sees the field. Has a strong arm and gets the ball out on time with above-average placement. Passed for 2,913 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022. College: uncommitted.
Maximus Sims St. Thomas Academy, senior
Underrated as a passer. Has a smooth, easy motion and delivers the ball accurately. Exceptional thrower on the move and not afraid to tuck it away and run. College: Minnesota State Mankato.
Running backs
Maxwell Woods Chanhassen, senior
Has the quickest feet and best change of direction in the state. Coupled with his exceptional vision and instant burst, the 5-10, 175 Woods is always a threat to go the distance. College: undecided.
Savion Hart St. Thomas Academy, senior
Will get to hog the backfield spotlight now that 2022 running mate Love Adebayo has graduated. Ran for 1,243 yards — more than 9 yards per carry — and scored 25 TDs in 2022. College: undecided.
Receivers/tight ends
KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, wide receiver Coon Rapids, senior
The state's top receiving prospect, the 6-0, 185-pounder is a strong route runner with exceptional hands. Elusive in the open field, he excels at yards after catch. Caught 57 passes for 962 yards with 11 TDs last season. College: undecided.
Tyler Nystrom, slot Mounds View, senior
The 6-2, 170-pounder is the athletic anchor to the Mustangs offense. Nystrom has a diverse route tree, a mix of short, intermediate and deep. Makes the tough catches look easy and turns short passes in long gains. College: undecided.
Joe Hoheisel, wide receiver Stillwater, senior
At 6-2, 182, Hoheisel takes advantage of his size to wall off defenders. He has terrific hands and wins most 50-50 balls. Strong enough to step out of tackles and turn routine plays into big gains. College: undecided.
Adam Molitor, tight end Totino-Grace, senior
The prototype tight end, with lineman-like size (6-7, 210) to go with agility, soft hands and a huge catch radius. Adept as a blocker, a big, comforting target as a receiver. College: undecided.
Athlete
Ray James, tight end, 6-3, 185 DeLaSalle, senior
The epitome of a versatile athlete, James can catch, outrun or run over defenders and throw when needed. Just as valuable on defense, where his ball skills and instincts give him a leg up as a defender. College: North Dakota State.
Linemen
Emerson Mandell, 6-5, 290 Irondale, senior
An athletic people-mover with terrific lateral movement who packs a wallop. College: Wisconsin.
Kene Anene, 6-6, 270 East Ridge, senior
Athletic for a big man, yet retains the strength and power needed to dominate defenders. College: Kansas.
Will Sather, C, 6-1, 270 Eden Prairie, senior
The 2022 wrestling heavyweight state champion brings intelligence to the center position, as well as an understanding of leverage and physicality. College: Princeton.
Aiden Horel, 6-5, 325 Prior Lake, senior
A mauler who physically dominated defenders, Horel adds the dimension of nimble feet, allowing him to bring his rough-and-ready style to the edge when pulling. College: undecided.
Tait Anderberg, 6-7, 295 Lakeville North, senior
Great size and strength. Gets out of his stance and into opposing linemen quickly, then locks on and finishes. College: undecided.
Sam Ruid, 6-5, 280 St. Francis, junior
Athleticism and fluidity jump out on film. Moves with the agility of a player 100 pounds lighter, giving him the ability to react and stay with smaller, more nimble defenders. College: undecided.
Defense
Linemen
Wyatt Gilmore, 6-4, 240 Rogers, senior
Four-star recruit, considered the top prospect in the state. Explosive and relentless, plays off blocks well while finishing with force. College: Oklahoma.
Max Mogelson, 6-3, 265 Two Rivers, senior
Old-school defensive lineman who plays with a brutish edge and seeks out contact. Punishing hitter who never gives an inch. College: Nevada-Las Vegas.
Jide Abasiri, 6-6, 270 Prior Lake, senior
Still a developing prospect, but he has the raw tools coaches salivate over. Has a Big Ten frame. College: selected Minnesota over seven other Division I offers.
Mo Saine, 6-5, 275 Eden Prairie, senior
Classic 3-technique interior lineman who plays with a fury. Can shrug off blocks and stuff the run or slide into gaps to create backfield havoc. College: Minnesota.
Trent Page, 6-4, 240 Minnehaha (SMB), senior
Pass rusher who uses speed, length and unpredictability to beat opposing linemen. Great recognition allows him to know when to stay home and not overextend. College: Yale.
Antonio Menard, 6-3, 215 Lakeville North, senior
All the attributes of a great edge rusher: Speed and explosion at the snap, excellent hands to keep blockers at bay, quick acceleration and delivers a forceful closing blow. College: Air Force.
Linebackers
Sam Macy, 6-4, 220 Chanhassen, senior
Long, with a natural forward lean that helps him get the edge as a rusher. Can stand up blockers and sets the edge on runs. Can chase down smaller, quicker running backs. College: Minnesota.
Emmanuel Karmo, 6-3, 215 Cooper, senior
A combination of strength and remarkable athleticism. Considered the top recruit in the state in the Class of 2025. Devastating tackler who flies through gaps. College: undecided, with multiple Division I offers.
Defensive backs
Isaac Davis, S, 6-0, 190 Park Center, senior
A ballhawk who can shut down the middle of the field. Quick to support the run and tackles with certainty. College: undecided.
Caden Johnson, S, 6-0, 190 St. Michael-Albertville, senior
Physical safety who plays like a linebacker. Makes an impact in stopping the run but is also a talented athlete who can cover space downfield. College: MSU Mankato.
Nolan Dumonceaux, SS, 6-1, 185 Forest Lake, senior
A three-sport star whose natural athletic instincts shine through. His versatility was essential to the Rangers' breakthrough season in 2022. Counted on to make the big play. College: undecided.
Zashon Rich, CB, 6-2, 180 Minneapolis North, senior
An athlete who makes an impact wherever he plays, Rich is slotted to be a cornerback in college, taking advantage of his quick reactions, fluid athleticism and ball skills. College: undecided.
Josiah Young, CB, 6-3, 170 Totino-Grace, junior
Fast and agile enough to run with the top receivers, with an exceptional closing burst that allows him to recover quickly and make a play on the ball. College: undecided.
Kicker
Keagan Zabilla, CB, 6-1, 180 Minnetonka, senior
Strong, accurate leg with long-range ability. Excels at placing kickoffs to mitigate runbacks. A weapon as punter, with excellent distance and hang time. College: undecided.