Before we get to the players, here’s more information on the timeline of signings: After this signing period ends, seniors can again accept scholarship offers and financial packages starting Feb. 5, which is National Signing Day and the beginning of the regular signing period for those going to Division I and Division II football programs. The final signing date for Division I football is April 1, and for Division II it’s Aug. 1. Juniors and sophomores have a lot more time before their signing days, of course, but they can still make verbal commitments any time in the future.