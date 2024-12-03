High school seniors can officially accept their scholarship offers and financial packages to play college football Wednesday as part of the NCAA’s early signing period for Division I football recruits. The early period for Division I football signings ends Friday. Feb. 5 is the beginning of the regular signing period for those going to Division I and Division II programs. The final signing date for D-I football is April 1 and for D-II is Aug. 1.
Here’s where Division I football recruits across Minnesota are expected to sign during the early period
Starting Wednesday and through Friday, athletes can make their college choices official before the next chance begins in February.
Expected signings (listed alphabetically):
Aidan Adamski, Hermantown: St. Thomas
Ryan Babatz, Buffalo: North Dakota State
Jack Bauer, Eastview: St. Thomas
Malachi Boadi, Minnetonka: St. Thomas
Trey Boyd, Shakopee: Northwestern
Chase Brixius, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: North Dakota State
Michael Bruggers, Champlin Park: Air Force
Khalif Brown, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: North Dakota State
Carter Carstens, Chanhassen: St. Thomas
Ethan Cole, Chatfield: North Dakota
Max Coles, Shakopee: South Dakota
Damian Devine, Holy Angels: North Dakota State
Luke Emmerich, Monticello: Wisconsin
Chase Evink, Hancock: North Dakota State
Sebastyen Fries, Lakeville North: South Dakota State
Kyle Frendt, East Ridge: Wyoming
Colin Hansen, Byron: Minnesota
Nathan Hromadka, Maple Grove: North Dakota
Dylan Hudgens, Minnetonka: South Dakota
Abdul Jinadu, Champlin Park: Drake
Elijah Johnson, Fairmont: St. Thomas
Emmanuel Karmo, Cooper: Minnesota
Charles Langama, Maple Grove: North Dakota
Frank McAninch, Mankato West: North Dakota
Brody Miller, Shakopee: South Dakota State
Michael Naber, Shakopee: St. Thomas
Damarius Russell, Waseca: South Dakota State
Elijah Rumph, Eden Prairie: Western Kentucky
Luke Ryerse, East Ridge: Minnesota
Blake Schiltz, Pine Island: North Dakota State
Graysen Schneider, Stewartville: Montana State
Trillion Sorrell, Edina: South Dakota State
Ethan Stendel, Caledonia: Minnesota
Meyer Swinney, Edina: California
Abu Tarawallie, Providence Academy: Minnesota
Owen Thiegels, Moorhead: North Dakota
Beau Thielen, Eagan: St. Thomas
Theo Thomas, Totino-Grace: Northern Iowa
Dylan Vokal, Maple Grove: North Dakota State
Gavin Wang, Annandale: North Dakota State
Josh Wedel, Chaska: South Dakota State
Jacob Wrbanek, Maple Grove: North Dakota State
Josiah Young, Totino-Grace: Northern Iowa
