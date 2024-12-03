High Schools

Here’s where Division I football recruits across Minnesota are expected to sign during the early period

Starting Wednesday and through Friday, athletes can make their college choices official before the next chance begins in February.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 3, 2024 at 3:39PM
Clockwise from left: Dylan Vokal (1) of Maple Grove, Max Coles (54) of Shakopee and Kyle Frendt (16) of East Ridge are among the players expected to sign with a college this week. (Minnesota Star Tribune file)

High school seniors can officially accept their scholarship offers and financial packages to play college football Wednesday as part of the NCAA’s early signing period for Division I football recruits. The early period for Division I football signings ends Friday. Feb. 5 is the beginning of the regular signing period for those going to Division I and Division II programs. The final signing date for D-I football is April 1 and for D-II is Aug. 1.

Expected signings (listed alphabetically):

Aidan Adamski, Hermantown: St. Thomas

Ryan Babatz, Buffalo: North Dakota State

Jack Bauer, Eastview: St. Thomas

Malachi Boadi, Minnetonka: St. Thomas

Trey Boyd, Shakopee: Northwestern

Chase Brixius, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: North Dakota State

Michael Bruggers, Champlin Park: Air Force

Khalif Brown, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: North Dakota State

Carter Carstens, Chanhassen: St. Thomas

Related Coverage

Gophers

High school offensive tackle commits to Gophers football team

Gophers

Andover wide receiver backs out of commitment to Gophers

High Schools

Recruiting: Here are the top 10 uncommitted Minnesota football players being pursued by colleges, including the Gophers

Ethan Cole, Chatfield: North Dakota

Max Coles, Shakopee: South Dakota

Damian Devine, Holy Angels: North Dakota State

Luke Emmerich, Monticello: Wisconsin

Chase Evink, Hancock: North Dakota State

Sebastyen Fries, Lakeville North: South Dakota State

Kyle Frendt, East Ridge: Wyoming

Colin Hansen, Byron: Minnesota

Nathan Hromadka, Maple Grove: North Dakota

Dylan Hudgens, Minnetonka: South Dakota

Abdul Jinadu, Champlin Park: Drake

Elijah Johnson, Fairmont: St. Thomas

Emmanuel Karmo, Cooper: Minnesota

Charles Langama, Maple Grove: North Dakota

Frank McAninch, Mankato West: North Dakota

Brody Miller, Shakopee: South Dakota State

Michael Naber, Shakopee: St. Thomas

Damarius Russell, Waseca: South Dakota State

Elijah Rumph, Eden Prairie: Western Kentucky

Luke Ryerse, East Ridge: Minnesota

Blake Schiltz, Pine Island: North Dakota State

Graysen Schneider, Stewartville: Montana State

Trillion Sorrell, Edina: South Dakota State

Ethan Stendel, Caledonia: Minnesota

Meyer Swinney, Edina: California

Abu Tarawallie, Providence Academy: Minnesota

Owen Thiegels, Moorhead: North Dakota

Beau Thielen, Eagan: St. Thomas

Theo Thomas, Totino-Grace: Northern Iowa

Dylan Vokal, Maple Grove: North Dakota State

Gavin Wang, Annandale: North Dakota State

Josh Wedel, Chaska: South Dakota State

Jacob Wrbanek, Maple Grove: North Dakota State

Josiah Young, Totino-Grace: Northern Iowa

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Here’s where Division I football recruits across Minnesota are expected to sign during the early period

card image

Starting Wednesday and through Friday, athletes can make their college choices official before the next chance begins in February.

Colleges

How handshakes and hellos conjured football playoffs magic

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

High Schools

Meet the Dream Team: The best boys hockey players in Minnesota

card image