Andover wide receiver Cameron Begalle backs out of commitment to Gophers

Cameron Begalle, the state’s fifth-ranked recruit in his class, posted that he is reopening his recruiting.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 3:15AM
Andover’s Cameron Begalle scores a touchdown during a game in 2023, when he led the state in receiving yardage. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Andover wide receiver Cameron Begalle, a three-star recruit who gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers in April, announced Wednesday on the X platform that he has reopened his recruiting.

“I want to thank the University of Minnesota for the opportunity to play for their program, however, after careful consideration and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from playing for the Gophers,’’ Begalle posted. “I will be taking visits to other schools and reopening my recruitment.’’

The 6-foot, 180-pound Begalle caught 30 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns as a senior this season after a junior season in which he caught 74 passes for a state-best 1,252 yards and 12 TDs. He’s the fifth-ranked player in Minnesota and the 148th-ranked wide receiver nationally in the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services.

Begalle received a scholarship offer from the Gophers on April 16 and committed that day. He made an official visit to Minnesota on June 15 and was ranked fourth among in-state recruits who had committed to the Gophers. His other FBS offers are from Army and Air Force.

With Begalle’s decommitment, the Gophers have 21 players in their 2025 high school recruiting class. He is the fifth player in this recruiting cycle to change his mind after verbally committing to Minnesota. The early signing period runs Dec. 4-6, and the Gophers’ class currently is rated No. 13 in the Big Ten and No. 45 nationally in 247Sports composite.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

