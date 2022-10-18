We celebrate now a moment that began five decades ago: It's the 50th year of Minnesota's high school football state tournament.
Here's how we're partying: Every day through Dec. 2, we'll revive memories of the state tournament a year at a time, with stories, quotes, photos and scores.
Why the Dec. 2 timing? Because we'll turn our attention then to the Prep Bowl finals, rescheduled for Dec. 2-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium from their usual Thanksgiving weekend dates because the Vikings have a Thanksgiving night game.
Here's a look at the tournaments from 2000-09
High Schools
State football playoffs turn 50. Here's a look at the highlights (2000-09)
Join us for a year-by-year look at the Minnesota high school football playoffs. Here's a look back at the first decade of the 2000s.
