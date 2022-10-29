Staff writers Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque — and a whole bunch of football teams — head Saturday to the second round of the smaller-class playoffs. Those football teams — six classes' worth from 5A to Nine-Man — have games to win, and so do Jim and David, whose annual competition trying to pick winners of high school football games is tight.

David was 19-11, Jim 18-12 going into Friday night's Class 6A playoff games.

Their picks and analysis on three Saturday games:

Class 5A, Section 2: Waconia Wildcats (7-2) at Chanhassen Storm (7-1), 3 p.m.

Jim says: These two engaged in a double-overtime thriller in Week 6, Chanhassen pulling out a 37-35 decision when Waconia failed on a two-point conversion attempt. This comes down to how well the Storm contains Waconia running back Max McEnelly. A future Gophers wrester, McEnelly has been unstoppable with the ball in his hands, rushing for 1,749 yards and 30 touchdowns. The pick: Waconia 42, Chanhassen 34

David says: Waconia is averaging 54 points per game over the second half of the season. Chanhassen's defense will need to play its best game of the season. But Storm defenders will get some help from the offense and RB Maxwell Woods, who averages 163 rushing yards per game. The resulting ball control will work in Chanhassen's favor. The pick: Chanhassen 24, Waconia 21

Class 5A, Section 6: Rogers Royals (5-3) at Monticello Magic (4-4), 1 p.m.

Jim says: Rogers hiccupped in its second game of the season, falling to the Magic 6-2 on a late fourth-quarter touchdown. The Royals hit the reset button and have been far more lethal on offense since, scoring 178 points in their final four games of the season. They'll get their revenge behind running back Anthony Powell, who's run for more than 200 yards in three straight games. The pick: Rogers 35, Monticello 21

David says: Monticello is coming off its season high in scoring with 39 points. But it's hard to ignore the previous seven-game average of 14.8 points. Monticello got hot last week, but Rogers hasn't cooled down through the second half of the season. The pick: Rogers 35, Monticello 21

Class 4A, Section 6: Zimmerman Thunder (6-3) at Mound Westonka White Hawks (8-0), 1 p.m.

Jim says: This is the fourth time since 2015 that Mound Westonka has gone into the playoffs undefeated. The White Hawks have lost in their first game of the postseason each time. This season just feels different. The White Hawks have taken care of business all season and really haven't been tested, save for a 7-0 halftime deficit at Fridley in Week 5. Coach Nick David knows well his program's unfortunate postseason run, which ends this year. The pick: Mound Westonka 40, Zimmerman 22

David says: Zimmerman doesn't care about your sentimental leanings, Jim. The team is focused on reaching its first section final since 2018. Led by senior running back Caden Spence, who has scored 25 touchdowns and averages a hair less than 200 rushing yards per game, the Thunder rolls over opponents. The pick: Zimmerman 35, Mound Westonka 31