This was where Sarah Shahbaz wanted to be.

The Minnetonka senior, a baseline specialist who plays a controlled, error-free style, won her second consecutive Class 2A singles championship Friday at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. She defeated teammate Kelsey Phillips 6-1, 6-2, putting a tidy bow on a high school career that included five state titles: two singles, one doubles (2019) and two team championships (2021 and 2022).

"It's the end of an era," she said. "That's what I'm going to remember about this. This means a lot to me after the last four years on this amazing team."

As teammates, Shahbaz and Phillips are infinitely familiar with one another's style of play. Physically, they could scarcely be more different. Phillips is a tall, hard-hitting player who overwhelms opponents with power. Shahbaz, who stands 5 feet 1, relies on guile and dexterity to dictate points.

That style was the biggest factor in her victory Friday. The surface of the courts at Baseline is gritty and known to be slow, which worked in a Shahbaz's favor. Her game, sprinkled with lobs and shots lacking pace, was perfect for the slower courts.

"Everyone that's seen Sarah play over the years knows her playing style," Minnetonka coach Brent Lundell said. "No one can figure out how to beat it."

Phillips was one of the few who had. She was seeded No. 1 In the singles bracket after defeating Shahbaz in the Section 2 singles final. But that match was played on the fast courts at Gustavus Adolphus.

Phillips said she knew she would need a perfect game, and some unforced errors by Shahbaz, to have a chance.

"I knew it was different. The courts are really gritty and they just got resurfaced, so I knew Sarah would be the favorite," Phillips said. "I had a plan, but all credit to Sarah. She just played so well."

Knowing the circumstances played to her strengths, Shahbaz admitted to being optimistic but not confident.

"Any day, anything can happen," she said. "If someone is playing well and I'm not having the best day, it could go either way."

Shahbaz's strategy was to keep the points alive. "I do a lot better when the point is a little longer," she said. "I like to find certain shots in the moment."

The doubles championship went to Rochester Mayo sisters Claire and Aoife Loftus. They beat Allyson Jay and Nana Vang of Blake 6-2, 6-0.

Claire, a sophomore, said the familiarity of a sibling as a teammate was a definite advantage.

"We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, so we can play to them better than if we are with, uh…," Claire said.

Aoife, an eighth-grader, finished the sentence like sisters do: "… people we haven't played with."

Class 1A

Breck junior Isabelle Einess got the ending she'd been waiting for, beating Rochester Lourdes' Ryann Witter 6-2, 6-0 to win the singles championship.

Einess competed for Minnehaha Academy last year. She was the No. 1 seed in the singles tournament a year ago but lost in the finals to Ancele Dolensek, then a teammate.

Einess' family moved in the offseason closer to Breck, and she eventually transferred. She admitted before the tournament that she had unfinished business.

"That's why getting to the state tournament was so important to me," Eisness said. "I felt like I let myself down last year."

Einess reached out to a sports psychologist in the offseason, and she worked harder than she ever had before.

"I feel like I got some closure after waiting a whole year," she said. "I didn't win the match today. I won it when I was training and working hard."

Minnehaha Academy's Greta Johnson and Chloe Alley won the doubles title with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 victory over Elyse Palen and Caroline Daly of Rochester Lourdes.