Tired of wearing winter hats that smush your hair and make you feel dowdy? Give the same-old beanie and Elmer Fudd looks a rest this year and swap in stylish alternatives. Local makers like Karen Morris and Celina Kane and sellers like Heimie's Haberdashery offer crisp lines, expert construction and a range of textures and colors that will sparkle like a fresh snow — while keeping you warm. Your mother would be pleased.

Top row, from left:

The McCrea by Stetson, $165, heimies.com; 1960s curled brim fedora, $120, thegoldenpearlvintage.com; navy fur felt fedora with patterned grosgrain ribbon, $285, Karen Morris Millinery, Mpls., kmhats.com; gray velour and felt blue boater with grosgrain ribbon, $305, kmhats.com; emerald velour felt with gold spikes, $399, Celina Kane Millinery, Mpls., celinakane.com; Dobbs side eye in mauve, $195, heimies.com.

Bottom row, from left:

Bailey Colver tan hat, $185, heimies.com; 1960s Olympic bowler hat, $160, thegoldenpearlvintage.com; 1960s fuzz fedora, $98, thegoldenpearlvintage.com; Loden wool felt with bow, $195, celinakane.com; hunter green velour felt with leather stitches, $345, kmhats.com; burgundy pork pie velour felt wide brim with dual ribbon, $365, kmhats.com; magenta velour felt boater with leather stitches, $305, kmhats.com.