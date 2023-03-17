Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law Thursday that seeks to prevent catalytic converter thefts in Minnesota.

The new law, which will take effect Aug. 1, allows only registered scrap metal dealers to purchase catalytic converters, and it increases penalties for people who illegally possess or sell them. Detached catalytic converters must be marked with the vehicle identification number of the car it originated from and the date it was removed, a change that will help law enforcement determine if the auto part was purchased legally.

"Too many Minnesotans have stories about the danger and financial consequences of having their catalytic converter stolen. This legislation will help protect Minnesotans' property and bring peace of mind," Walz said in a statement. "Those who commit these brazen crimes should know that there will be accountability."

The law will make it illegal to possess an unlabeled detached catalytic converter. Converters may be marked through engraving or with a permanent marker.

Those caught possessing or purchasing a used, unmarked catalytic converter would be charged with a misdemeanor. It would be a gross misdemeanor to possess or buy two unmarked converters, and a felony for three or more.

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed here over the past few years, with insurance industry groups ranking Minnesota as one of the states with the most thefts. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost a couple thousand dollars.

"Catalytic converter theft has hit thousands [of] Minnesotans, costing them thousands of dollars – and substantial time – to replace," Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a statement. "Enactment of this new law will help reverse the explosion in thefts."