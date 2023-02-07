Democratic state lawmakers are aiming to crack down on catalytic converter thefts, illegal robocalls and "excessive" prescription drug price hikes as part of their consumer protection agenda this year.

Minnesota Senate Democrats who held a news conference at the State Capitol Tuesday said they hope to move these efforts through the Legislature quickly. Each of the bills are scheduled to be heard in legislative committees this week.

"I think every single Minnesotan has been affected by these issues. You've either spent too much for your kid's epinephrine pen or you've had your catalytic converter stolen. And virtually everyone has had a robocall that they didn't expect or want," said Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, who chairs the chamber's Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee.

The catalytic converter bill would make it illegal for someone to possess used converters that aren't attached to a vehicle, unless the parts are marked with the corresponding vehicle identification number and the date of removal.

Those who possess or purchase a used, unmarked catalytic converter would be charged with a misdemeanor. The penalty would escalate to a gross misdemeanor for possessing or purchasing two unmarked converters, and a felony for three or more.

"This marking requirement will make it a lot easier for law enforcement to deal with those people that they're stopping at 2, 3 o'clock in the morning rolling around with a half a dozen catalytic converters that they don't have any explanation for how they ended up in the back of their cars," said Joseph Boche, special agent with the Minnesota Department of Commerce's fraud prevention division.

Boche said catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in Minnesota in recent years, noting insurance industry groups have ranked Minnesota as one of the states with the most thefts.

Replacing a stolen catalytic converter can cost up to $3,000, said Sen. John Marty, the Roseville Democrat who's sponsoring the bill.

"It costs them thousands of dollars, huge heartache and everything else," Marty said.

The prescription drug bill would prohibit manufacturers from making "excessive" price increases to generic or off-patent drugs. It would also establish an affordability board that's tasked with pricing oversight and empower the attorney general to investigate violations and take action.

A price increase of more than $30 for a one-month supply of a drug is considered excessive under the current bill. However, the bill includes an exemption for drug price increases that are "directly attributable" to additional costs incurred by a manufacturer.

DFL Sen. Kelly Morrison, a physician from Deephaven who's sponsoring the bill, said it would benefit patients, health care providers and insurance companies. She noted that six states have passed bills creating prescription drug affordability boards, and four more are discussing doing so.

"There is a growing recognition across the country that the current system is not working," Morrison said. "Everyone deserves access to affordable medicine without exception. No one with a chronic condition, cancer or other health issue should lose their life or health because a drug was priced too high."

The pharmaceutical-industry trade group PhRMA opposes the bill. Reid Porter, senior director of public affairs for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), said "the government price setting proposed by Minnesota lawmakers is not a good deal for patients."

"There are other, common-sense solutions that can help patients better afford their medicines today without having an expensive, bureaucratic government panel arbitrarily set prices for medicines," Porter said in a statement.

Both the catalytic converter and prescription drug bills are also moving through the House, though they haven't garnered any Republican co-sponsors.

The third bill that DFL senators touted on Tuesday — increasing penalties on illegal robocalls — is sponsored by Republican Sen. Rich Draheim and co-sponsored by Klein. It would empower the attorney general to sue and recover civil penalties of up to $100,000 from those responsible for illegal robocalls. It has no companion bill in the House yet.

"There are over 50 billion robocalls a year here in the United States," said Draheim, R-Madison Lake, during a Commerce Committee hearing on Tuesday. "If there is a case of robocalling here in Minnesota, we can do the right thing and put an end to it."