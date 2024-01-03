GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

7 p.m., Wednesday vs. Maryland at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on B1G+; 96.7-FM

Roster addition: McKenna Johnson, a star at Wilmot Union (Wis.) High School, has graduated high school and joined the Gophers as an early enrollee. The 5-9 guard could be on the Gophers bench for Wednesday's game, but won't be in uniform until she is cleared by the NCAA. She is unlikely to play for the Gophers this season but can practice with the team.

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (11-2, 1-2 Big Ten) will try to break a six-game losing streak to the Terrapins, with those losses coming by an average of 23 points. Minnesota is 10-1 at home this year but 1-13 vs. Maryland all-time, the only win coming at Williams Arena on Feb. 18, 2018. Maryland (9-4 overall, 1-1) had a seven-game winning streak snapped Sunday at Nebraska. Three of the Terrapins' losses this season have come to Top 25 teams — South Carolina (then-No. 6), UConn (No. 8) and Washington State (No. 23).

Watch her: Maryland senior Lavender Briggs, in her first game back from injury, came off the bench to score 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting at Nebraska. The Terps are led by junior guard Shyanne Sellers (16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds), one of four Terps averaging in double figures.

Forecast: A victory here would be Minnesota's best of the season. But it will take a big step up on the defensive end compared to the Iowa game. Look for this to be tight throughout.

