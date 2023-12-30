IOWA CITY – It took a short time to find out how long the Gophers women's basketball team's afternoon was going to be Saturday.

Ten minutes? Probably less. Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes, the Gophers were down by double figures before the first quarter was half-over. They were down by 13 when it ended, by 18 at the half, 27 after three.

The final: Iowa 94, Minnesota 71 in the return to Big Ten action for both teams.

The Gophers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) struggled to run their offense, shot just 39.4% and weren't able to stop Iowa's rim-running most of the game while having their eight-game winning streak ended.

Iowa (13-1, 2-0) ran their winning streak to 12 overall while winning their ninth in a row against Minnesota.

The temptation would be to call it the Caitlin Clark show. After all, she finished with 35 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes of playing time. She equaled the Gophers' 12 first-quarter points, had 16 in the third quarter, which ended with Iowa leading 76-49.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder left Clark in the game until just over 4 minutes were left to let her get her 10th assist.

But it was more than that. Hannah Stuelke and Kate Martin ran the floor and scored off cuts, combining for 32 points on 14-for-21 shooting.

It was all too much for the Gophers.

Amaya Battle, Mara Braun and Sophie Hart were all in double figures for the Gophers. Battle had 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting, three rebounds and four assists. Hart, battling foul trouble, scored 13 on 6-for-11 shooting. Braun had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. But, guarded tightly by Iowa's Gabbie Marshall much of the game, Braun made just four of 16 shots.