Cole Kramer has been with the Gophers football program since 2019. He's been the backup quarterback for most of that time and spent parts of two seasons as the QB in the wildcat package. He's played in 21 games, running the ball 44 times and throwing 14 passes.

On Dec. 26 and in his fifth season with the program, Kramer finally will get to start a game when the Gophers face Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit's Ford Field.

"Cole Kramer, we have 100% belief in,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Thursday during a video news conference previewing the Quick Lane Bow. "He's been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and I'm really excited about his leadership and what he's been able to do since he's been here.''

Kramer, an Eden Prairie native who has a year of eligibility remaining in 2024, will have the chance to start after Athan Kaliakmanis, who started all 12 regular-season games, entered his name into the transfer portal after Fleck and his staff decided there would be an open competition for the starting job next season.

True freshman quarterback Drew Viotto also entered his name into the portal, and that left the Gophers with only Kramer and walk-on true freshman Max Shikenjanski as QBs on the roster. If a third-stringer is needed, Fleck and his staff will improvise.

"If we get to that position, we have plenty of options,'' Fleck said. "All coaches go in with major contingency plans in case something drastic happens.''

Kramer has played in two games this season, rushing twice for 3 yards. His only pass this season was an interception he threw in the third quarter at North Carolina.

"He's got a great opportunity in front of him to go against a really good football team, so I'm really happy for him,'' Fleck said. "This is what his resolve and resiliency and stick-to-itiveness gives you. . . . This team loves his leadership.''