Minnesota Republican activists picked former state Sen. David Hann as the next leader of their party on Saturday, following a scandal that brought down former Chair Jennifer Carnahan and left conservatives reeling ahead of a critical election cycle.

Hann, a former Senate minority leader from Eden Prairie, defeated entrepreneur Jerry Dettinger by an 8% margin, gaining 53% of the more than 330 votes cast at the GOP's state central committee meeting in Hopkins.

Hann announced that Donna Bergstrom, a Duluth resident and the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson in 2018, will serve as deputy chair.

"We need to clear the air and restore confidence in the party itself," Hann said in an interview earlier this week. "There needs to be some work to bring people together and focus on the party's mission."

He will lead the effort to repair the party's image heading into the 2022 midterms, when the GOP has a chance to take back the governor's office and control of the Legislature.

The party continues to deal with the fallout from federal sex-trafficking charges against prolific GOP donor Anton "Tony" Lazzaro in August that opened the door to a stunning string of allegations of retaliation, harassment and toxicity against Carnahan, who was a close friend of Lazzaro.

Carnahan denied the allegations but resigned after a weeklong torrent of accusations and pressure for her to step down. She has not gone out quietly, posting on social media that she was forced out by a small group of detractors. She said she wasn't allowed to speak at Saturday's meeting and that "people deserved to hear from me."

The party has authorized independent investigations into the multiple sexual harassment allegations that emerged, and officials are conducting an audit of party finances and human resources protocols. None of it will be cheap and the party is low on cash.

The scandal took a bite out of the party's limited budget. Carnahan cast a deciding vote to give herself a $38,000 severance package, which equals about three months of her pay as chair. Party leaders are also pledging to give to charity more than $42,000 in contributions received from Lazzaro.

Hann lost his bid for re-election to his Senate seat in 2016, the same year Republicans took back control of the chamber. He ran for party chair in 2017 but lost to Carnahan, who was a newcomer in the party at the time.

Hann stepped away from politics for a few years, but said he received a number of phone calls asking him to consider running for chair again after Carnahan resigned. He said he wants to dig into what went wrong to clear the air, and then focus on rebuilding staff, resources and messaging at the party.

"I think these kind of things, when they happen, are of course disruptive and donors want to see what happens. That's very normal," he said. "Donors know who I am. To me, part of it is to make sure that they have confidence in the organization and what we're putting together, and that we have capabilities to do what we say we can do."

The other two candidates receiving votes during Saturday's meeting were party activist Phillip Parrish and Leilani Holmstadt, a Cottage Grove child-care provider. They withdrew before the final vote between Hann and Dettinger.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

David Chanen • 612-673-4465