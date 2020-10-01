A top Minnesota Republican Party official has left her role with just over month to go until Election Day.

Executive Director Becky Alery is no longer working with the state party, two sources told the Star Tribune.

Alery, a political operative who previously worked for U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Calls and texts to MNGOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan and a party spokesman also went unanswered.

Alery, the party’s former communications director, was promoted to the top job late last year. She succeeded Kevin Poindexter, who left the state party last year to join President Donald Trump’s campaign as Minnesota state director.

The departure comes at a critical time for the party, which is working closely alongside the Trump campaign in hopes of flipping the state this year. Republicans are also vying to hold a majority in the state Senate and win in a handful of competitive U.S. House seats.