Sports
600253283
Watch and follow the Minnesota girls state hockey tournament
The state girls hockey tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Here are links to watch the games, for social media and to get other information.
By Star Tribune staff
February 21, 2023 — 1:33pm
The state girls hockey tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Consolation round games will be played at the Tria Rink in downtown St. Paul.
Here are ways to watch and follow the games.
Starting Friday, championship round games will be broadcast on Ch. 45. Tap here for the link to watch
Quarterfinal and consolation games are available to watch for a free from Neighborhood Sports Network. The monthly fee is $6.99 and an annual subscription costs $24.99. Tap here for the schedule and purchase information.
Brackets for Class 2A and 1A are here
Live stats for the game in progress
The Star Tribune high school sports web page is here
On Twitter: David La Vaque | Heather Rule | Star Tribune sports | John Millea | Youth Hockey Hub
See the tournament program
