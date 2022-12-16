Tap the bookmark to save this article.

It's time for our weekly look at the girls hockey rankings. The Star Tribune recognizes the Let's Play Hockey rankings because they are assembled with coaches' input. A weekly poll in a sport where teams can play up to three games in a week becomes irrelevant in a hurry. So we will analyze the current poll and key matchups since — plus big ones to come.

Read on for the full state rankings, released before games Thursday, Dec. 15. David La Vaque's analysis shows records updated after Thursday:

ANALYSIS: CLASS 2A

1. Andover (7-1)

Staying atop the charts this week are the defending champions from the northwest metro. The Huskies take the ice Saturday afternoon at Elk River/Zimmerman riding two consecutive shutouts.

2. Gentry Academy (7-1)

The only team to have bested Andover this season, the Stars play Friday against Orono.

3. Minnetonka (8-1)

The Skippers get few days off. They welcome No. 6 Hill-Murray (7-1) to town at noon Saturday.

4. Maple Grove (8-0)

Undefeated but a tad underappreciated, the Crimson can answer critics with a strong showing Saturday afternoon at No. 5 Edina (5-2). Stella Retrum is piping hot with 12 goals and 10 assists through eight games.

7. Holy Family Catholic (7-1)

The Fire play Friday night at Alexandria.

8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (8-2)

Two Lauren O'Hara goals helped C/SLP wax Wayzata 6-2 Thursday. Next up: Saturday afternoon against Rogers.

9. Benilde-St Margaret's (5-2)

A cross-class clash takes place Saturday afternoon against Proctor/Hermantown, the No. 2 team in Class 1A.

10. Lakeville South (6-1)

After making the top-10 this week, the Cougars' stay is in danger because of a 4-0 loss Thursday to Lakeville North. The Cougars face Eastview on Saturday afternoon.

ANALYSIS: CLASS 1A

1. Warroad (10-1)

Rylee Bartz and Kate Johnson have potted 26 and 16 goals, respectively. The Warriors next lace 'em up Thursday against Moorhead.

3. South St. Paul (7-2)

The Pack is Back to business Friday night against Hastings.

4. Holy Angels (8-1)

The Stars earned a quality victory by beating No. 5 Orono (6-1-2) on Thursday. They resume Tuesday at Chaska.

GIRLS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Andover (7-1-0); 2. Gentry Academy (7-1-0); 3. Minnetonka (8-1-0); 4. Maple Grove (8-0-0); 5. Edina (5-2-0); 6. Hill-Murray (7-1-0); 7. Holy Family (7-1-0); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (7-2-0); 9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-2-0); 10. Lakeville South (6-0-0).

11. Stillwater (7-3-0); 12. Lakeville North (7-2-0); 13. Bemidji (8-1-0); 14. Blake (6-4-0); 15. Northfield (6-3-0); 16. Apple Valley (5-2-0); 17. Woodbury (8-2-0); 18. Grand Rapids/Greenway (5-4-0); 19. Elk River/Zimmerman (4-5-0); 20. Rogers 4-4-0.

Class 1A

1. Warroad (10-1-0); 2. Proctor/Hermantown (5-2-1); 3. South St. Paul (7-2-0); 4. Holy Angels (7-1-0); 5. Orono (6-1-2); 6. Dodge County (8-1-0); 7. Crookston (8-1-1); 8. Mankato East/Loyola (6-2-0); 9. Luverne (7-1-0); 10. Simley (6-3-1).

11. Fergus Falls (8-3-0); 12. Delano/Rockford (6-2-0); 13. Moose Lake Area (7-1-0); 14. Albert Lea (7-4-0); 15. Mound Westonka/SWC (6-4-0); 16. River Lakes (4-3-0); 17. Chisago Lakes (4-3-0); 18. Willmar (5-3-0); 19. Hibbing-Chisholm (4-5-1); 20. Duluth Marshall 3-4-1.