It's time for our weekly look at the girls hockey rankings. The Star Tribune recognizes the Let's Play Hockey rankings because they are assembled with coaches' input. A weekly poll in a sport where teams can play up to three games in a week becomes irrelevant in a hurry. So we will analyze the current poll and key matchups since — plus big ones to come.
Read on for the full state rankings, released before games Thursday, Dec. 15. David La Vaque's analysis shows records updated after Thursday:
ANALYSIS: CLASS 2A
1. Andover (7-1)
Staying atop the charts this week are the defending champions from the northwest metro. The Huskies take the ice Saturday afternoon at Elk River/Zimmerman riding two consecutive shutouts.
2. Gentry Academy (7-1)
The only team to have bested Andover this season, the Stars play Friday against Orono.
3. Minnetonka (8-1)
The Skippers get few days off. They welcome No. 6 Hill-Murray (7-1) to town at noon Saturday.
4. Maple Grove (8-0)
Undefeated but a tad underappreciated, the Crimson can answer critics with a strong showing Saturday afternoon at No. 5 Edina (5-2). Stella Retrum is piping hot with 12 goals and 10 assists through eight games.
7. Holy Family Catholic (7-1)
The Fire play Friday night at Alexandria.
8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (8-2)
Two Lauren O'Hara goals helped C/SLP wax Wayzata 6-2 Thursday. Next up: Saturday afternoon against Rogers.
9. Benilde-St Margaret's (5-2)
A cross-class clash takes place Saturday afternoon against Proctor/Hermantown, the No. 2 team in Class 1A.
10. Lakeville South (6-1)
After making the top-10 this week, the Cougars' stay is in danger because of a 4-0 loss Thursday to Lakeville North. The Cougars face Eastview on Saturday afternoon.
ANALYSIS: CLASS 1A
1. Warroad (10-1)
Rylee Bartz and Kate Johnson have potted 26 and 16 goals, respectively. The Warriors next lace 'em up Thursday against Moorhead.
3. South St. Paul (7-2)
The Pack is Back to business Friday night against Hastings.
4. Holy Angels (8-1)
The Stars earned a quality victory by beating No. 5 Orono (6-1-2) on Thursday. They resume Tuesday at Chaska.
GIRLS STATE RANKINGS
By Let's Play Hockey
Class 2A
1. Andover (7-1-0); 2. Gentry Academy (7-1-0); 3. Minnetonka (8-1-0); 4. Maple Grove (8-0-0); 5. Edina (5-2-0); 6. Hill-Murray (7-1-0); 7. Holy Family (7-1-0); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (7-2-0); 9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-2-0); 10. Lakeville South (6-0-0).
11. Stillwater (7-3-0); 12. Lakeville North (7-2-0); 13. Bemidji (8-1-0); 14. Blake (6-4-0); 15. Northfield (6-3-0); 16. Apple Valley (5-2-0); 17. Woodbury (8-2-0); 18. Grand Rapids/Greenway (5-4-0); 19. Elk River/Zimmerman (4-5-0); 20. Rogers 4-4-0.
Class 1A
1. Warroad (10-1-0); 2. Proctor/Hermantown (5-2-1); 3. South St. Paul (7-2-0); 4. Holy Angels (7-1-0); 5. Orono (6-1-2); 6. Dodge County (8-1-0); 7. Crookston (8-1-1); 8. Mankato East/Loyola (6-2-0); 9. Luverne (7-1-0); 10. Simley (6-3-1).
11. Fergus Falls (8-3-0); 12. Delano/Rockford (6-2-0); 13. Moose Lake Area (7-1-0); 14. Albert Lea (7-4-0); 15. Mound Westonka/SWC (6-4-0); 16. River Lakes (4-3-0); 17. Chisago Lakes (4-3-0); 18. Willmar (5-3-0); 19. Hibbing-Chisholm (4-5-1); 20. Duluth Marshall 3-4-1.