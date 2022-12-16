It's time for our weekly look at the boys hockey rankings. The Star Tribune recognizes the Let's Play Hockey rankings because they are assembled with coaches' input. A weekly poll in a sport where teams can play up to three games in a week becomes irrelevant in a hurry. So we will analyze the current poll and key matchups since — plus big ones to come.
Read on for the full state rankings, released before games Thursday, Dec. 15. David La Vaque's analysis shows records updated after Thursday:
ANALYSIS: CLASS 2A
1. Wayzata (5-0)
If the Trojans can stay awhile at the top spot, leading goal scorers Jibber Kuhl and Rhys Wallin will become household names. A great test awaits Saturday afternoon at No. 7 Andover (4-3), the defending Class 2A state champs.
2. Rogers (6-0)
Delicious Saturday games continue as the surging Royals visit No. 3 Minnetonka (6-1). Sign of an improving team: Five different players scored in a 5-1 victory Thursday against Blaine, none of them named Chase Cheslock or Sam Ranallo.
4. St. Thomas Academy (6-0)
How's this for a private party? The Cadets play Saturday afternoon at Holy Family Catholic. St. Thomas Academy has allowed just four goals thus far, none in the first period.
5. Lakeville South (3-1)
Big south metro tilt when the Cougars play Eastview on Saturday night.
6. Maple Grove (5-2)
Finn Brink has eight goals and eight assists in seven games. He leads the Crimson into Tuesday's game at Centennial. The Cougars recently played small-school heavyweight Hermantown to a 3-3 draw.
8. Chanhassen (5-1)
Storm warning: After winning a 7 p.m. game Thursday, Chanhassen must rev it back up for a 4 p.m. Friday game at Shakopee.
9. Moorhead (4-3)
When the Spuds hit the ice Tuesday at St. Michael-Albertville, they will have come off a 10-day hiatus from game action.
10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-3)
The early-season blues remain. The Red Knights lost Thursday for the third time at home in as many games. They play Saturday afternoon at Holy Angels.
ANALYSIS: CLASS 1A
1. Warroad (5-0)
The Warriors moved into the top spot this week. Their first game with the bull's-eye comes Tuesday at Thief River Falls.
2. Hermantown (3-0-1)
It's back to the metro for a Friday game at Rosemount.
3. Orono (6-0)
Avery Anderson (12 points) and Bradley Walker (10) are bringing the offense. The Spartans play Saturday against Waconia.
4. Mahtomedi (5-1)
The Zephyrs play Tuesday at Stillwater, though the two programs share the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
5. East Grand Forks (4-2)
The Green Wave rolls into a Saturday afternoon contest at Alexandria.
BOYS STATE RANKINGS
By Let's Play Hockey
Class 2A
1. Wayzata (5-0-0); 2. Rogers (5-0-0); 3. Minnetonka (5-1-0); 4. St. Thomas Academy (5-0-0); 5. Lakeville South (4-1-0); 6. Maple Grove (4-2-0); 7. Andover (3-3-0); 8. Chanhassen (4-1-0); 9. Moorhead (4-3-0); 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-2-0).
11. Hill-Murray (2-2-0); 12. Stillwater (4-1-0); 13. Eastview (5-1-0); 14. Grand Rapids (6-1-0); 15. Holy Family (5-1-0); 16. Edina (1-3-0); 17. White Bear Lake (4-1-0); 18. Centennial (3-2-1); 19. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-2-0); 20. Lakeville North (3-2-0).
Class 1A
1. Warroad (5-0-0); 2. Hermantown (3-0-1); 3. Orono (5-0-0); 4. Mahtomedi (5-1-0); 5. East Grand Forks (4-2-0); 6. Little Falls (3-2-0); 7. Providence Academy (4-2-0); 8. Detroit Lakes (4-1-1); 9. Northfield (4-2-0); 10. Duluth Denfeld (3-2-0).
11. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (4-1-0); 12. Thief River Falls (2-2-1); 13. Hibbing-Chisholm (5-3-1); 14. Chisago Lakes (0-1-1); 15. Two Rivers (7-0-1); 16. St. Cloud Cathedral (2-3-1); 17. Monticello (1-3-1); 18. Delano (1-3-1); 19. Hutchinson (4-1-0); 20. Fergus Falls (2-2-0).