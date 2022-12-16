Tap the bookmark to save this article.

It's time for our weekly look at the boys hockey rankings. The Star Tribune recognizes the Let's Play Hockey rankings because they are assembled with coaches' input. A weekly poll in a sport where teams can play up to three games in a week becomes irrelevant in a hurry. So we will analyze the current poll and key matchups since — plus big ones to come.

Read on for the full state rankings, released before games Thursday, Dec. 15. David La Vaque's analysis shows records updated after Thursday:

ANALYSIS: CLASS 2A

1. Wayzata (5-0)

If the Trojans can stay awhile at the top spot, leading goal scorers Jibber Kuhl and Rhys Wallin will become household names. A great test awaits Saturday afternoon at No. 7 Andover (4-3), the defending Class 2A state champs.

2. Rogers (6-0)

Delicious Saturday games continue as the surging Royals visit No. 3 Minnetonka (6-1). Sign of an improving team: Five different players scored in a 5-1 victory Thursday against Blaine, none of them named Chase Cheslock or Sam Ranallo.

4. St. Thomas Academy (6-0)

How's this for a private party? The Cadets play Saturday afternoon at Holy Family Catholic. St. Thomas Academy has allowed just four goals thus far, none in the first period.

5. Lakeville South (3-1)

Big south metro tilt when the Cougars play Eastview on Saturday night.

6. Maple Grove (5-2)

Finn Brink has eight goals and eight assists in seven games. He leads the Crimson into Tuesday's game at Centennial. The Cougars recently played small-school heavyweight Hermantown to a 3-3 draw.

8. Chanhassen (5-1)

Storm warning: After winning a 7 p.m. game Thursday, Chanhassen must rev it back up for a 4 p.m. Friday game at Shakopee.

9. Moorhead (4-3)

When the Spuds hit the ice Tuesday at St. Michael-Albertville, they will have come off a 10-day hiatus from game action.

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-3)

The early-season blues remain. The Red Knights lost Thursday for the third time at home in as many games. They play Saturday afternoon at Holy Angels.

ANALYSIS: CLASS 1A

1. Warroad (5-0)

The Warriors moved into the top spot this week. Their first game with the bull's-eye comes Tuesday at Thief River Falls.

2. Hermantown (3-0-1)

It's back to the metro for a Friday game at Rosemount.

3. Orono (6-0)

Avery Anderson (12 points) and Bradley Walker (10) are bringing the offense. The Spartans play Saturday against Waconia.

4. Mahtomedi (5-1)

The Zephyrs play Tuesday at Stillwater, though the two programs share the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

5. East Grand Forks (4-2)

The Green Wave rolls into a Saturday afternoon contest at Alexandria.

BOYS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Wayzata (5-0-0); 2. Rogers (5-0-0); 3. Minnetonka (5-1-0); 4. St. Thomas Academy (5-0-0); 5. Lakeville South (4-1-0); 6. Maple Grove (4-2-0); 7. Andover (3-3-0); 8. Chanhassen (4-1-0); 9. Moorhead (4-3-0); 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-2-0).

11. Hill-Murray (2-2-0); 12. Stillwater (4-1-0); 13. Eastview (5-1-0); 14. Grand Rapids (6-1-0); 15. Holy Family (5-1-0); 16. Edina (1-3-0); 17. White Bear Lake (4-1-0); 18. Centennial (3-2-1); 19. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-2-0); 20. Lakeville North (3-2-0).

Class 1A

1. Warroad (5-0-0); 2. Hermantown (3-0-1); 3. Orono (5-0-0); 4. Mahtomedi (5-1-0); 5. East Grand Forks (4-2-0); 6. Little Falls (3-2-0); 7. Providence Academy (4-2-0); 8. Detroit Lakes (4-1-1); 9. Northfield (4-2-0); 10. Duluth Denfeld (3-2-0).

11. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (4-1-0); 12. Thief River Falls (2-2-1); 13. Hibbing-Chisholm (5-3-1); 14. Chisago Lakes (0-1-1); 15. Two Rivers (7-0-1); 16. St. Cloud Cathedral (2-3-1); 17. Monticello (1-3-1); 18. Delano (1-3-1); 19. Hutchinson (4-1-0); 20. Fergus Falls (2-2-0).