Minnesota has the basis for its next official government seal, and it could get down to one finalist for a new state flag this week.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission has a pubic hearing planned Tuesday — and a backup meeting scheduled for Friday — with the goal of narrowing down a list of six flag finalists to just one. The design chosen by the group will become the basis for the next state flag, with commission members able to tweak everything from colors to shapes in the final design.

They're running low on time. The 13-member commission, which was created by the Legislature last session, has until Jan. 1 to present new designs for the state flag and seal to lawmakers.

To get the word out to the public, the commission displayed the flag finalists in the Mall of America's rotunda over the weekend, and fabric prototypes of the flags will also be on display Tuesday through Saturday at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes.

The public has become deeply invested in the process, submitting more than 2,600 flag and seal designs to the commission. In November, members settled on six flag and five seal finalists from the submissions, prompting more than 20,000 comments on the final designs from members of the public. Last week, the commission picked a finalist among the state seal designs, choosing an image of a loon posed on one of Minnesota's lakes.

The newly approved state seal design.

The commission also plans to discuss possible tweaks to the state seal finalist, including whether to make the loon's eyes red, if the year the state was founded should be included and if the state's motto — "L 'etoile du nord" — should be inscribed in its original French or English.

The Tuesday meeting starts at 1 p.m. in the Minnesota Senate Building.

If the Legislature doesn't veto the final designs, the new state flag will start flying on Statehood Day on May 11.