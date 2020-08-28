Battle Lake area: Ottertail, Rush and West Battle lakes are yielding good walleye action on bottom bouncers with night crawlers at about 20 feet or on crankbaits trolled at 5-10 feet. Spoons or Lindy Rigs with minnows at 15-20 feet along weed lines are producing northerns on Ottertail, Donald, Rush and Twin lakes. Bass action is solid on East Battle, Marion, West Battle and Fish lakes using cast frogs or spinnerbaits.

Detroit Lakes area: Anglers are finding some walleyes on bars, points and midlake structure on deeper lakes while walleyes are at 8-15 feet along weed edges on shallower lakes. Bass are being caught at shallow depths in rock/gravel transition areas. Crappies are active along edges of large flats.

Ely area: Walleye action has been sporadic. Some trying to land walleyes have been using crankbaits at 15-30 feet or Lindy Rigs with minnows around sunken islands at 20-25 feet. Smallmouth bass have been aggressive around sunken islands and are hitting jigs and minnows or trolled crankbaits. Northerns are active and hitting large spoons or spinnerbaits cast along weed lines. Trout have been active during the evening hours, taking small crankbaits trolled or night crawlers under slip bobbers. Lake trout are taking spoons trolled on lead core line or presented with downriggers at 20-30 feet.

Grand Rapids area: Lakes such as Round, Bowstring, Trout and Pokegama are giving anglers walleye action at 5-8 feet around weed beds using spinners with minnows or night crawlers. Muskies are active around deeper cabbage and rock points on lakes such as Moose, Deer, North Star and Big Cutfoot.

Kabetogama-Namakan-Ash River: The most consistent walleye bite has been along weed lines using Lindy Rigs. Anglers can try midlake reefs or transitions off deep weed edges at around 18-25 feet or mud flats at 28-34 feet using spinners with a leech or night crawler. The north end of the lake is producing outstanding crappie action along deeper weed lines.

Park Rapids area: Anglers are enjoying outstanding walleye action on area lakes primarily using jigs with leeches at 13-23 feet along weed edges or around sunken islands at 20-30 feet. Trolling with spinnerbaits over the top of weed flats at 6-12 feet is producing northern action. Crappies are taking jigs along weed lines. Bass are hitting plastic baits in about 15-20 feet along deeper weed lines.