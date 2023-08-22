Zita, a three-year old German Shorthair Pointer, is in the running as the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Cutest Canine of 2023.

Zita, who works as a bomb-sniffing dog at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, is one of four finalists in the TSA's annual contest. She faces competition from working doggos at airports in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Tampa.

The public is invited to vote on the cutest canines using the TSA's social media platforms: its Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook accounts.

Zita will be competing in the first round through Tuesday. If she advances, the public can vote for her again in the final round of voting beginning Wednesday.

TSA will announce the contest winner on Monday.

Zita graduated from the TSA's Canine Training Center in November 2022, and was assigned to MSP to replace Eebbers, a vizsla-Labrador mix who retired to Iowa last year after being named 2022's Cutest Canine.

If Zita wins, MSP would be the first airport to boast back-to-back winners in the contest.

TSA officials say these highly-trained canines are critical in detecting the scent of explosives and explosive materials. The pooches are paired with handlers to utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a "busy transportation environment," according to a news release. They're also trained to work on public transit and in maritime settings.

Zita, a three-year-old German Shorthair Pointer, is in the running for TSA’s Cutest Canine competition. She works at MSP Airport.

TSA has more than 1,000 explosives-detection canine teams deployed nationwide.

The other finalists are Dina, a German Shorthaired Pointer from Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas; Zeta, a German Shepherd from Tampa International Airport; and Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On her days off, Zita likes spending time in Minnesota's vaunted parks, chasing squirrels, and taking naps, according to TSA.