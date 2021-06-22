Minnesota conservations officials are concerned that dry conditions around the state will embolden black bears seeking food from dumpsters, cabins and even homes.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a late frost months ago and the persistent lack of rain as spring turned to summer has reduced or stalled the availability of berries and nuts.

"It is especially important to secure anything that a bear would consider food," the DNR's statement read. "Don't condition bears to associate your home or campsite with an easy meal by leaving out unsecured garbage, birdseed or pet food."

The black bear is strongly associated with Minnesota North Woods — where dry conditions especially severe — but they are routinely spotted throughout the state, including in the Twin Cities suburbs. Just about this time last year, a black bear wandered into the Union Depot parking ramp in downtown St. Paul and milled around for about an hour.

While black bears are naturally cautious and typically avoid human contact, they can put aside that apprehension when attracted by potentially tasty items around homes and cabins. The DNR estimates there are upward of 15,000 black bears in Minnesota, and adults weigh 150 to 500 pounds.

At least a dozen conservation officers took reports last week about bears becoming a nuisance to residents or cabin owners. Some reports came in from as far south as Onamia near Lake Mille Lacs and in the Pine City area in east-central Minnesota.

Black bears are a hungry lot and often look to human sources for food. Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune

Along the North Shore in Hovland, "bears continue to frequent dumpsters, bird feeders and any place they can find a free meal," read one conservation officer's report.

About 110 miles to the west in Ely, DNR officials were baffled by the actions of one potentially smarter than the average bear that clambered into a home last week.

The homeowner told a conservation officer that the bear came in through the kitchen window while residents were home. The occupants got out, and the bear soon followed but "showed no fear of them," a report from conservation officer Sean Williams read.

"The homeowner was found to have no bear attractants on his property and no explanation for the bear's boldness," the report continued.

