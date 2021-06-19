DULUTH — After seeing his training partner win in 2019, Milton Rotich returned to place first in the 45th Grandma's Marathon on Saturday morning. Rotich, 35, from Kenya claimed victory in 2 hours, 13 minutes 4 seconds on a perfect running day over 26.2 miles from Two Harbors to Canal Park. He ran a personal best by more than three minutes and won $5,000 from a $42,500 prize money purse.

It marked a return to in-person racing for Minnesota's oldest marathon. Most road races world-wide were limited to virtual events in 2020 because of Covid-19. In the last live Grandma's Marathon, in 2019, Rotich's buddy, Boniface Kongin, 31, of Kenya won in a personal-best 2:11:56.

Dakotah Lindwurm, 26, of Eagan, Minn., led the women's field in a personal-best 2:29:04, the best finish by a Minnesotan in race history and the first winner from the state since Janis Klecker in 1987. She won $5,000. Lindwurm grew up in St. Francis, Minn., and was a high school runner and hockey goalie and attended Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D. She was second in the 2019 Twin Cities Marathon in 2:32:49.

While this year's race was limited to 4,000 entrants, it's likely the largest in-person American running event so far in 2021.

C.J. Albertson 27, of Fresno, Calif., was second in the men's division in 2:14:29 to win $4,000 and Joseph Whelan, 30, of Webster, N.Y., third in 2:16:25 for $3,000. Prize money, for this year, was also cut in half.

It was 40 years ago that Minnesotan Dick Beardsley ran a course record 2:09:37 that stood until 2014.

There were 26 men and 27 women in a reduced elite field this year, all but nine from the United States. Yet, foreign domination continued. Twenty-one of the last 24 men's titles (including 11 straight) have been claimed by East Africans.

Johnny Boy Smith, 31, of England won the men's wheelchair division in 1:25:45. There were 15 entrants. Ivonne Reyes, 48, of Mexico was the only woman entrant.

The weather was ideal, a Grandma's tradition for more than four decades. At the Two Harbors start it was sunny, 61 degrees with a 9 mph North wind. At the Canal Park finish was overcast and 63 degrees.

Runners were sent off in separated lanes, with about five athletes, and then repeated every few seconds.