Minnesota's big-name Democrats publicly praised President Joe Biden on Sunday, supporting his decision to exit the presidential race and celebrating his achievements in office.

"Joe Biden is and has always been an American hero. History will look fondly on his legacy," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement on social media.

"To President Biden, for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy — thank you," read a post from Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

In announcing his decision, Biden threw support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him. It's not yet clear if she will clear the Democratic field. Walz has recently been seen as a potential running mate to Harris, a popular two-term governor, a former teacher who would bring demographic and regional balance.

Klobuchar made a respectable showing in the 2020 Democratic race won, outlasting Harris but finally falling to Biden. She is on the Minnesota ballot this year running for a fourth six-year term.

Most of the public chatter on Sunday ran to accolades for Biden.

Attorney General Keith Ellison referenced the two large spending bills Biden signed into law, for infrastructure and climate change mitigation.

"Joe Biden defeated Trump, pulled America through the pandemic, revitalized the economy and much more," Ellison's statement read.

Other than Rep. Dean Phillips, who mounted a longshot presidential challenge to Biden earlier this year, Minnesota's top Democratic leaders had been publicly supporting Biden's decision to stay in the race. But following Biden's widely panned debate performance, some started to peel off.

Earlier this month, Rep. Angie Craig called on Biden to drop out. Craig is running in what is seen as Minnesota's most competitive district in the south Twin Cities suburbs. On Friday, Rep. Betty McCollum, who represents St. Paul and Ramsey County, also called on Biden to leave the race. McCollum also endorsed Walz as Harris's running mate.

Leaders of the DFL in Minnesota found out the same way everyone else did: with the Biden campaign's post on social media, said Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin in a brief phone call. Martin said he was still digesting the implications of Biden's decision.