WASHINGTON - Minnesota Democrats in the U.S. House voted to pass landmark climate, tax and health legislation amid unanimous opposition from their Republican colleagues in the state.

After a tumultuous year that saw Democrats' hopes of a more sprawling bill fade away, centrists and progressives in the party were able to rally around the estimated $740 billion package. The bill brings around $373 billion in climate spending, including $260 billion for clean energy tax credits.

"This is a big win for Minnesota," Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum said. "It's a big win for the planet. And it's high time that the federal government be a partner in this, because we can't do it alone by ourselves nationally and we can't do it alone by ourselves internationally."

McCollum and fellow Minnesota Democratic representatives Dean Phillips, Ilhan Omar and Angie Craig voted in favor, while Republican lawmakers Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad opposed the bill.

Fischbach said on the House floor that farmers are not coming to her about climate change, but instead talking about costs and inflation.

"This bill is riddled with provisions that carry the Green New Deal stamp of approval," Fischbach said. "This bill is not designed to help the country recover."

The bill is projected to help cut the federal deficit and includes a 15% minimum tax on some high profit corporations, according to details on the Joint Economic Committee Democrats website. The bill also lets the government negotiate some drug prices for Medicare recipients, along with other health care moves championed by Democrats.

"Between the deficit reduction, the pharmaceutical price reduction and the investments in climate mitigation, I think that it's a transformative package that our country, if looked at objectively, should be proud," Phillips said.

The bill heading to President Joe Biden's desk is less expansive than the multi-trillion dollar package of climate change, child care, universal preschool and affordable housing measures that Democrats focused on last year. With the bill's fate in their hands, two moderate Senate Democrats played a major role in its final form. House Democrats still applauded the product.

"This is a major victory to the progressive movement, who for over a year now have pushed for a bold bill that addresses the major issues facing our country like climate change and healthcare," Omar said in a statement. "I remain concerned with certain provisions in the bill, including the expansion of fossil fuel leasing, the removal of a tax on wealthy private equity speculators and a cap on insulin prices for private insurers."

Republicans denigrated the bill, highlighting economic woes during the Democratic control of the White House and Congress.

"Democrats are on an economically catastrophic spending spree," Stauber said in a statement that also charged "this terrible bill is nothing short of reckless at a time when inflation is at a 41-year high and our economy has entered a recession."

Every Senate Democrat backed the bill in a vote last Sunday, while all 50 Republican lawmakers in the chamber were in opposition. Although a series of other Democratic priorities have failed to pass due to the Senate's legislative filibuster, lawmakers relied on a special procedural route allowing them to pass the bill on the power of their razor thin majority alone.

Finstad's vote against the bill was one of his first he made after being sworn into office earlier Friday morning to serve out the rest of the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn's current term.

"This is what I signed up for," Finstad said while hurrying around Capitol Hill on his first day, calling his opposition to the legislation "an easy no."

The southern Minnesota Republican emphasized "family pocketbook issues," in the special election campaign that saw him beat out former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger earlier this week. The two will face off again this fall to decide who wins a full-term for the slightly redrawn seat.

"I look at this bill, and it funds about everything you could imagine," Finstad said. "But fixes about nothing."

Friday's vote may come to represent one of those last major pieces of legislation that will influence races this fall as Republicans look to win back control of Congress. It may also play a defining role in shaping swing district races like the one pitting Craig against Republican Tyler Kistner.

"I think about my grandson Noah when I think about [that] this is the largest investment in addressing climate change in our nation's history," Craig said.