Minnesota delegates roll into Chicago excited by state and Walz’s starring role

The business strategist and consultant, 55, said the Minnesota delegates will be cheerleaders for Walz. “As I’ve listened to generations before me talk about their experience with Humphrey and Mondale, this is our opportunity to kind of tell the same thing,” said Johnson, a Shoreview resident. This is his first convention as a delegate after working behind the scenes in the past. Johnson got his start working in the office of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Oberstar and then former Attorney General “Skip” Humphrey. He recalls hearing stories from other conventions where Minnesotans were on the ballot and played a starring role: Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey in 1964 and 1968 and Vice President Walter Mondale in 1976, 1980 and 1984.