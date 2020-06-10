Donations from outside of Minnesota are flooding Twin Cities nonprofits in a surge of giving after the death of George Floyd and the riots that destroyed parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

While Minnesotans are known for their generosity, organizations that were looted or burned, or that work with racial justice issues, have seen an unusual uptick in out-of-state donations as the Twin Cities remains at the epicenter of a global outcry over Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

More than $8 million has streamed in on the fundraising website GiveMN, mostly from out-of-state donors — more money in the past two weeks than all the money given during March, April and most of May to help nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s incredible that the support is coming in and it’s going to need to continue,” said Jake Blumberg, who heads GiveMN. “It’s really heartening ... the response has been so significant.”

Local foundations and nonprofits also have launched rebuilding funds. But about 85% of donations on GiveMN’s site the past two weeks are from outside of Minnesota — the opposite of what the site typically sees. The average donation is smaller, about $45, three times less than the average amount on GiveMN’s Give to the Max Day, the largest giving day in the state each year.

Like the influx of giving for COVID-19 relief, Blumberg said the increase in giving to organizations such as the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which pays criminal and immigration bail bonds, and the American Indian nonprofit, Migizi, one of the organizations in communities of color devastated by the riots, is a “disaster reaction, too.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz toured Hawthorne Crossings in north Minneapolis on June 5 with business owners who were affected by rioting.

At the Northside Funders Group, executive director Sarah Clyne hoped to bring in $1 million after West Broadway Avenue businesses were destroyed. Within days, donations poured into the site from all over the country and world, exceeding $1 million and pushing their goal to $5 million.

“I don’t think anybody expected the incredible amount of support we’ve received,” Clyne said, adding that social media posts have amplified their pitch beyond Minnesota. “I think all eyes are on our city right now.”

However, Clyne said it will take much more than $5 million to rebuild the North Side.

North Minneapolis was already dealing with disparities such as higher business vacancy rates. Some businesses were still recovering from the 2011 tornado that ripped through the North Side. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and arsonists hit.

North Siders quickly mobilized to create a temporary food shelf and start the rebuilding process.

“This is actually what north Minneapolis does; we’re constantly in triage,” said Felicia Perry, executive director of the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, which will receive the donations Northside Funders is collecting to dole out after community input. “It’s really a show of what grassroots compassion can do.”

Foundations also have shifted from responding just to COVID-19. After launching pandemic responses, the Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minneapolis Foundation and St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation started a new fund to help aid small minority-owned businesses and began a new initiative to reform the criminal justice system.

The Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund, which was set up by many Minnesota foundations at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, has pivoted to give $2 million in grants to organizations affected by the pandemic and also to help black and indigenous communities repair and heal.

Dozens of GoFundMe sites have also drawn thousands of dollars for individual businesses and community efforts.

In south Minneapolis, at the 38th Street and Chicago Avenue intersection that’s turned into a massive memorial to Floyd, Valerie Quintana, 51, and Mary Claire Francois, 18, saw some needs that weren’t being addressed by the city or foundations. So they organized street cleanups, put up port-a-potties and provided hand sanitizer, garbage bags and canopy tents for those handing out water and food thanks to a fundraiser that’s topped $12,000.

Quintana said no one else was stepping up, so they decided to step in.