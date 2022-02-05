David Karpeles, the Duluth-raised manuscript collector and philanthropist behind the city's Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum — and more than a dozen other similar sites around the country — died Jan. 19 in Santa Barbara, Calif. His collection of manuscripts, which includes the sheet music for "The Wedding March" and the original draft of the Bill of Rights, is believed to be the largest of its kind in the world.

Matthew Sjelin, director of the Duluth museum, described his late boss, whom he had only met by phone, as brilliant and humble, at one point redirecting Sjelin to "just call me David," the director said. Son Mark Karpeles and daughter Cheryl Karpeles Alleman will take over operations, according to Sjelin.

Karpeles graduated from Denfeld High School in 1953 and on a return trip to his hometown, he was reportedly impressed by improvements on the waterfront and the historic buildings. He bought the old First Church of Christ Scientist for $150,000 and spent almost as much renovating it in the 1990s, the Star Tribune reported at the time.

CHRISTA LAWLER

RED WING

City, Prairie Island band seek greater cooperation

The city of Red Wing and the Prairie Island Indian Community are developing an agreement aimed at promoting better understanding and cooperation between the community and the city.

At its regular meeting Monday, the City Council will review a draft memorandum of understanding that lay out goals for the relationship. Red Wing sits on land once occupied by several Indigenous nations and contains many burial mounds and other culturally sensitive sites.

The memorandum calls for regular meetings between staff and council members of the city and the tribe; developing policies and practices to protect archeological resources; working together to protect natural resources, and cooperating on economic development.

After the review, the draft will go back to city and tribal staffs for revisions before a final agreement is presented to the city and community governments.

JOHN REINAN

DULUTH

County Board approves invasive species funding

The St. Louis County Board last week approved funding for nine projects to prevent the spread and introduction of aquatic invasive species in the county's lakes and rivers. Nearly $780,000 was allocated for projects ranging from watercraft inspections and decontaminations to public education efforts. Projects are planned throughout the county, from the Ely area to the St. Louis River.

In Minnesota, St. Louis County has the second highest number of watercraft trailer launches and parking spaces with 171 and 1,444, respectively. State funding meant to combat aquatic invasive species is allocated based on those numbers. The county's most concerning invasive species include zebra and quagga mussels, starry stonewort, the New Zealand mudsnail, rusty crayfish and the Eurasian watermilfoil.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH