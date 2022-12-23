The days after Christmas are commonly busy ones for high school hockey teams. A look at the teams at the top of the Let's Play Hockey boys state rankings released Thursday reveals a sample platter of the holiday schedule.

No. 1 Wayzata plays three days in a row in the Premier Holiday Classic at the Maple Grove Community Center, taking on Blake on Tuesday before games against No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall and No. 9 Maple Grove.

No. 2 Minnetonka visits No. 19 Grand Rapids/Greenway for the holidays, for a game Wednesday.

No. 3 St. Thomas Academy is at the Tradition Holiday Invitational at the Dakotah! Ice Center, with games against Prior Lake, No. 11 Edina and No. 12 Moorhead starting Tuesday.

Rogers, down to No. 4 in Class 2A after a loss Saturday to Minnetonka, is also at the Tradition Holiday Invitational for three in a row, playing Chaska, Eden Prairie and Edina, starting Tuesday.

No. 5 Chanhassen, No. 6 Lakeville South, No. 10 Hill-Murray and No. 17 Benilde-St. Margaret's are all playing in the Premier Holiday Classic in the Park at the St. Louis Park Rec Center starting Tuesday.

BOYS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey

Class 2A

1. Wayzata 6-0-1; 2. Minnetonka 7-1-0; St. Thomas Academy 7-0-0; 4. Rogers 6-1-0; 5. Chanhassen 7-1-0; 6. Lakeville South 4-1-0; 7. Stillwater 6-1-0; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 6-2-0; 9. Maple Grove 6-2-0; 10. Hill-Murray 3-2-0.

11. Edina 4-3-0; 12. Moorhead 5-3-0; 13. Holy Family 6-2-0; 14. Eastview 6-2-0; 15. White Bear Lake 6-2-0; 16. Andover 4-4-1; 17. Benilde St. Margaret's 3-3-0; 18. Centennial 4-3-1; 19. Grand Rapids/Greenway 7-3-0; 20. Champlin Park 4-2-0.

Class 1A

1. Warroad 6-0-0; 2. Hermantown 4-0-1; 3. Orono 7-0-0; 4. Mahtomedi 5-2-0; 5. Northfield 7-2-0; 6. Providence Academy 5-3-0; 7. Detroit Lakes 6-1-1; 8. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6-0-1; 9. East Grand Forks 5-3-0; 10. Two Rivers 8-0-11; 11. Little Falls 3-3-1; 12. Duluth Denfeld 4-3-1; 13. Hibbing-Chisholm 5-3-1; 14. New Ulm 7-0-0; 15. Fergus Falls 3-2-0; 16. Delano/Rockford 3-3-0; 17. Waconia 5-4-0; 18. Monticello 3-3-1; 19. Luverne 3-1-1; 20. Rock Ridge 3-2-1.