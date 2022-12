The latest girls basketball rankings from Minnesota Basketball News show two teams with two losses ranked first and second in Class 2A.

Those teams, No. 1 Providence Academy and No. 2 Minnehaha Academy, have parallels. Let's review:

Those losses were to strong teams. Providence Academy lost to Bishop Garrigan, an Iowa power and state champ last season, and to Becker, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. Minnehaha Academy lost to Class 4A No. 8 Minnetonka and to Class 3A No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Each team has a young standout. Providence Academy freshman Maddyn Greenway is averaging 31.7 points per game, and Minnehaha Academy sophomore Addi Mack is averaging 29.3 points per game.

Elsewhere in the rankings, the No. 1 team in every other class is undefeated: Hopkins in Class 4A, Becker in Class 4A and Hancock in Class 1A.

GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (5-0); 2. St. Michael-Albertville (6-0); 3. Eden Prairie (7-1); 4. Chaska (6-1); 5. Wayzata (6-1); 6. Rosemount (5-0); 7. East Ridge (8-1); 8. Minnetonka (5-2); 9. Maple Grove (5-3); 10. Lakeville South (7-0).

Class 3A

1. Becker (4-0); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-2); 3. Jordan (5-0); 4. Holy Angels (7-1); 5. Marshall (2-1); 6. Grand Rapids (6-2); 7. Alexandria (3-1); 8. Byron (6-1); 9. Stewartville (5-2); 10. Red Wing (5-1).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (5-2); 2. Minnehaha Academy (4-2); 3. St. Croix Lutheran (6-2); 4. Montevideo (5-0); 5. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (5-0); 6. New London-Spicer (5-0); 7. Perham (6-0); 8. Duluth Marshall (5-0); 9. Albany (5-1); 10. Goodhue (5-2).

Class 1A

1. Hancock (4-0); 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-1); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (7-0); 4. Minneota (2-0); 5. Mayer Lutheran (8-0); 6. Hayfield (6-1); 7. Underwood (5-1); 8. Fosston (5-0); 9. Lac qui Parle Valley (4-1); 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (2-1).