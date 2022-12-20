Becker, a Class 3A team, doesn't get many opportunities to prove itself against the best of the large class. The Bulldogs passed their first test.
No. 4 Becker, on its home court, slipped past No. 5 Eden Prairie 70-67 on Friday. Becker lost both of its matchups with Lake Conference teams last season, by 28 and 41 points.
Senior guard Ayla Brown scored a game-high 25 points. The Bulldogs' next big test will come in a little more than a month when they travel to No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville.
Rosemount (4-0) and Lakeville South (7-0) remain unbeaten, waiting for somebody to stumble so they can crack the Metro Top 10.
This week's marquee matchup
Lakeville North at Rosemount, 7 p.m. Thursday
The unranked Irish have an opportunity to take matters into their own hands and leap into the Metro Top 10 with a victory over No. 10 Lakeville North. Don't expect to see a lot of scoring; the Irish yield only 45.8 points per game. Rosemount beat Lakeville North in all three head-to-head matchups a year ago.
Girls basketball Metro Top 10
1. Hopkins (6-0)
2. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0)
3. Minnetonka (5-1)
4. Becker (3A) (4-0)
5. Eden Prairie (6-1)
6. Chaska (5-1)
7. Wayzata (6-1)
8. East Ridge (7-2)
9. Maple Grove (5-2)
10. Lakeville North (4-2)