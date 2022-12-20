Park Center and Lakeville North, No. 1 and No. 2 in the Metro Top 10, went head-to-head Saturday night.

The result didn't change a thing. Park Center remains No. 1, Lakeville North No. 2.

A dominating stretch by the Park Center defense was the difference in a 78-71 victory. The Pirates overcame an 11-point deficit early in the first half with a 19-1 run.

The teams were tied with six minutes remaining, until senior guard Cash Chavis scored six consecutive points, helping Park Center regain control. He finished with 23 points.

No. 2 Lakeville North was led by senior forward Nolan Winter with a game-high 27 points. Fellow Wisconsin recruit Jack Robison finished with 18 points, 13 coming in the second half after foul trouble slowed him in the opening half.

Two teams to keep an eye on are No. 5 Eden Prairie and unranked Farmington (3-1). Farmington defeated Eden Prairie 85-60 Friday, and the Eagles showed disinterest in defense. If 6-7 senior forward Chiddi Obiazor leaves after the holidays for Kansas State — he's committed to the Wildcats for football, and it's common for signees to start college early — expect the Eagles to go south just like him. On the other hand, Farmington, with that big win in hand, gets a shot at Lakeville North on Tuesday.

This week's marquee matchup

Holy Family at Park Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

It's a good barometer check this week for No. 8 Holy Family. The Fire have scored in the 90s twice and netted 88 another time in their first four games. A test against Park Center's athleticism, speed and defense will be a good indication of where Class 2A power Holy Family stands in the metro.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (5-0)

2. Lakeville North (3-1)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (2-1)

4. DeLaSalle (3A) (4-1)

5. Eden Prairie (2-1)

6. Eastview (2-1)

7. Orono (3A) (3-0)

8. Holy Family (2A) (4-0)

9. Mahtomedi (3A) (2-0)

10. East Ridge (3-1)