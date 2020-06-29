Gov. Tim Walz said the state has reached his “moon shot” COVID-19 testing goal with the help of the state’s two leading medical research institutions and other health care systems.

Walz announced the goal of 20,000 tests a day on April 22.

At the time, about 2,000 tests were being run each day on average.

Since then, the number of tests performed has increased steadily and more than 10,000 tests were processed on 16 days this month.

Although Minnesota has yet to see 20,000 tests on any one day, state officials say that they have the capacity to do it and that testing volume depends on people asking to get tested.

This past Sunday, which typically is the slowest day for tests, about 7,500 diagnostic tests were reported by the state’s public laboratory and private labs.

This week, the state will surpass the milestone of more than 600,000 tests processed since the pandemic began. That’s roughly 10% of the state’s population, although some people have been tested more than once.

Those tests have detected 35,861 COVID-19 infections, including 315 new cases reported Monday. There have been 1,435 fatalities, including 1,129 in residents of long-term care facilities.

The increased testing capacity is part of the state’s “test, trace and isolate” strategy, which is designed to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We are going to need to be able to test, trace and isolate until we have therapeutics or a vaccine,” Walz said.

When Minnesota had its first suspected COVID-19 cases in late January, it had no testing capabilities. Samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, which determined both cases to be negative.

Minnesota relied on the federal lab for a few weeks. Once the state’s public health lab obtained its own testing kits, it soon ran out of the chemicals needed to process the tests.

That led to a policy of testing only the most vulnerable: health care workers, hospitalized patients and long-term care residents. At one point, the state’s lab had a backlog of about 8,000 samples that had to be frozen because they could not be immediately processed.

Eventually, large commercial lab testing firms were processing samples, as well as the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic.

The U and Mayo deconstructed the test kits and reconfigured them to use the required chemicals more efficiently, which led to Walz’s “moon shot” goal.

Along the way, other shortages, including protective equipment for the health care workers taking patient samples as well as the cotton swabs needed to collect the samples, have hindered testing capacity.

But over the past month more testing has been offered to people without symptoms, including free testing offered by the National Guard and then an initiative to test those who attended protests or community gatherings after the killing of George Floyd.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the expanded testing capability has allowed the state to get a better understanding of COVID-19’s spread, especially as more people are being tested who are not just in the high-risk populations.

“We can test who we need to, where we need to and when we need to,” she said.