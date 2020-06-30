Minnesota added 444 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its statewide tally on Tuesday, and six deaths from the viral respiratory illness.

The state has now seen 36,303 cases of COVID-19 and 1,441 deaths. The fatalities reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health include two residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. All six of the deaths were people age 60 or older.

While cases of COVID-19 are growing rapidly in some states, Minnesota has seen fluctuating trends in confirmed case counts of late.

Using a seven-day average to smooth out daily trends, the number of new cases added per day in Minnesota hasn’t risen above 400 since June 3, after peaking at 732 on May 24. But the seven-day average daily growth numbers have been creeping up since June 16. The raw number of deaths per day peaked on May 28, at 35.

Similarly, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state has been declining in recent weeks. On Tuesday there were 136 people getting intensive care in the hospital for it, and another 134 people in regular hospital beds. The last time both numbers were in the 200s was June 6.

Nationally, 2.6 million people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 126,000 people have died from it. Cases are rising quickly in California, Texas, Florida and Arizona, among other states, national data show.