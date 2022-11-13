More from Star Tribune
Politics
How the 2022 midterms became a squeaker
The breadth of Democratic success caught even the most optimistic corners of the party by surprise.
Gophers
Ibrahim, defense dominate in Gophers' 31-3 mastery over Northwestern
Athan Kaliakmanis started at quarterback for the Gophers, but they relied on stout defense and a run game with Mohamed Ibrahim shouldering the load with 36 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Colleges
Reusse: A Gophers-Tommies men's basketball rivalry is begging to become a reality
Cross-river Division I foes would add some spark to U's ho-hum nonconference schedule, and actually fill some seats.
Politics
'My main, core issue': Abortion was the driving force for many voters
Abortion played a larger role in midterm election results than even many Democrats, who had made it central to their campaigns, expected.
Politics
'Time to get a better product': State GOP digs deep after 2022 losses
The party points to Roe decision and a lack of organizing power in explaining defeats in the state as they look to 2024. For even the most seasoned party veterans, the path forward is murkier than ever.